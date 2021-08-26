PickSix: Jaret Patterson And Pass Protection

-- Michael K.: I still see more tackling problems with the DB'S & LINEBACKERS. That has to improve to be champs.

Tommie T.: Last game was a blast. I haven't seen the team tackle that good in a century it seems. Can we expect more this season?

I find it entertaining that these hit my inbox about a day apart. For one, it adds evidence to the old belief that people are going to see whatever they want in the preseason. With that said, I believe the starters were much better at tackling against the Bengals. The linebackers were shooting gaps and Landon Collins was laying out to bring down pass-catchers. To be fair to Tommie, it's still not a finished product. But that's what the preseason is for; this is the time for players to fine-tune their skills for the regular season.

-- Reggie W.: Because Jaret Patterson is looking good as a backup running back, has shown the ability to catch and could be a possible kick returner, do you think that makes J.D. McKissic expendable? They could use that extra spot for depth at receiver or a different position. Do you agree?