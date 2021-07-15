PickSix: More Physicality From The Secondary

The opinions expressed in this article do not reflect those of the team.

We're now officially 12 days from the start of training camp, meaning the anticipation is only going to rise from here. With that comes more questions, and I have answers for you. So here's what Washington fans want to know:

David T.: Move Khaleke Hudson to strong safety and utilize his ballhawking skills and speed to get more time on the field. One example isAdam Archuletawith the Rams.

So I get why you would think that's a good idea, David. Hudson played the "Viper" position at Michigan, which is essentially a blend of a safety and a linebacker. He was quite good at it, too, with some former Wolverines saying that he understands the position better than most. I still don't think it's a good idea. For one, there's enough talent at safety that you don't need more players to choose from. The other reason is that I would argue he's needed more at linebacker, and the coaches seem happy with his development. So, why shift things around when you don't need to?

David M.: I understand that a receiver can be bumped within five yards of the line of scrimmage. Will Washington be doing this to disrupt the timing of a QB and receiver?