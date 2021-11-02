Based on what I had done in my career, I felt that I had done enough to get drafted. I dominated my competition. I did what I was supposed to do. I wasn't just running for 100 yards on Saturdays. I had games where I rushed for 200, 300 and almost 400 yards. No one is perfect, but I felt that my production spoke for itself. As the rounds went by, it became clear that my name wasn't going to be called. Chase supported me through the whole process, telling me to stay patient. The good thing is that I didn't have to wait long to see where my career was heading next.

As soon as the draft was over, I got a call from my agent. There were several teams that were interested in signing me as an undrafted free agent, but once I heard that Washington wanted me, I didn't care about any other option. My mind was already made up. I was going home. I got calls from Coach Jordan and Coach Rivera, and I was so excited that I came to the facility the next day. I couldn't work out just yet, but if anything, it showed how ready I was to compete and earn a roster spot.