Players to watch as Washington takes on the Cowboys

The Washington Football Team returns to FedExField to face the division-leading Dallas Cowboys in the first of a five-game NFC East gauntlet to close out the regular season. Here are some players who could have pivotal roles in the Week 14 matchup.

Terry McLaurin

Washington's go-to wide receiver has had another stellar year for the Burgundy & Gold, as he leads the team in touchdowns (his five are tied with Gibson) and the league in contested catches among receivers. His 808 receiving yards this season also ranks fourth among all third-year wideouts.

In the last two games against the Seahawks and Chargers, however, McLaurin has been targeted slightly less and put up fewer yards than he has on average throughout the season as Washington has pivoted focus to its run game a bit more, but McLaurin is always a threat to break off a big play, as he has been double- and triple-teamed on numerous plays.