3 players to watch during Washington's Week 5 matchup against the Saints

Any opinions expressed in this article do no necessarily reflect the opinions of the team.

The Washington Football Team has a chance to improve its record to 3-2 with a home matchup against the New Orleans Saints this weekend. Here are three players who could have pivotal roles.

Terry McLaurin

There's no denying it. Terry McLaurin has been a gravity-defying, electrifying talent over the past four games. Washington fans already knew this, of course. But after the third year-wide receiver helped propel the team to a late win against the Falcons last weekend with two touchdowns and 123 receiving yards, which pushed him to seventh among pass-catchers, pundits and armchair experts from Beverly Hills to Bethesda are celebrating his ability.

Looking ahead to Sunday's game, it seems the Ohio State product will have another big opportunity to terrorize an opponent with his specific strengths. McLaurin's 25 receptions are tied for sixth-most in the league. Meanwhile, the Saints have among the least-effective defenses when it comes to getting stops on plays in the air. New Orleans has given up 283.3 yards per game, which ranks 27th in the league.