News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

3 players to watch during Washington's Week 5 matchup against the Saints

Oct 08, 2021 at 04:02 PM
Hannah Lichtenstein

Copywriter

players_to_watchSaints
Linebacker Cole Holcomb makes a tackle during the Washington Football Team's game against the Atlanta Falcons. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

Any opinions expressed in this article do no necessarily reflect the opinions of the team.

The Washington Football Team has a chance to improve its record to 3-2 with a home matchup against the New Orleans Saints this weekend. Here are three players who could have pivotal roles.

Terry McLaurin

There's no denying it. Terry McLaurin has been a gravity-defying, electrifying talent over the past four games. Washington fans already knew this, of course. But after the third year-wide receiver helped propel the team to a late win against the Falcons last weekend with two touchdowns and 123 receiving yards, which pushed him to seventh among pass-catchers, pundits and armchair experts from Beverly Hills to Bethesda are celebrating his ability.

Looking ahead to Sunday's game, it seems the Ohio State product will have another big opportunity to terrorize an opponent with his specific strengths. McLaurin's 25 receptions are tied for sixth-most in the league. Meanwhile, the Saints have among the least-effective defenses when it comes to getting stops on plays in the air. New Orleans has given up 283.3 yards per game, which ranks 27th in the league.

This kind of matchup should have McLaurin itching to get on the field.

PHOTOS: Saints Practice Week 10/8

The Washington Football Team finishes its week of practice leading up to its Week 5 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. (Photos by Emilee Fails and Karlee Sell/Washington Football Team)

20211008 Week 5 Practice 001
1 / 52
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell/Washington Football Team
20211008 Week 5 Practice 002
2 / 52
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell/Washington Football Team
20211008 Week 5 Practice 003
3 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211008 Week 5 Practice 004
4 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211008 Week 5 Practice 005
5 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211008 Week 5 Practice 006
6 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211008 Week 5 Practice 007
7 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211008 Week 5 Practice 008
8 / 52
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell/Washington Football Team
20211008 Week 5 Practice 009
9 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211008 Week 5 Practice 010
10 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211008 Week 5 Practice 011
11 / 52
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell/Washington Football Team
20211008 Week 5 Practice 012
12 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211008 Week 5 Practice 013
13 / 52
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell/Washington Football Team
20211008 Week 5 Practice 014
14 / 52
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell/Washington Football Team
20211008 Week 5 Practice 015
15 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211008 Week 5 Practice 016
16 / 52
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell/Washington Football Team
20211008 Week 5 Practice 017
17 / 52
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell/Washington Football Team
20211008 Week 5 Practice 018
18 / 52
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell/Washington Football Team
20211008 Week 5 Practice 019
19 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211008 Week 5 Practice 020
20 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211008 Week 5 Practice 021
21 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211008 Week 5 Practice 022
22 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211008 Week 5 Practice 023
23 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211008 Week 5 Practice 024
24 / 52
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell/Washington Football Team
20211008 Week 5 Practice 025
25 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211008 Week 5 Practice 026
26 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211008 Week 5 Practice 027
27 / 52
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell/Washington Football Team
20211008 Week 5 Practice 028
28 / 52
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell/Washington Football Team
20211008 Week 5 Practice 029
29 / 52
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell/Washington Football Team
20211008 Week 5 Practice 030
30 / 52
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell/Washington Football Team
20211008 Week 5 Practice 031
31 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211008 Week 5 Practice 032
32 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211008 Week 5 Practice 033
33 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211008 Week 5 Practice 034
34 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211008 Week 5 Practice 035
35 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211008 Week 5 Practice 036
36 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211008 Week 5 Practice 037
37 / 52
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell/Washington Football Team
20211008 Week 5 Practice 038
38 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211008 Week 5 Practice 039
39 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211008 Week 5 Practice 040
40 / 52
Karlee Sell/Karlee Sell/Washington Football Team
20211008 Week 5 Practice 041
41 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211008 Week 5 Practice 042
42 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211008 Week 5 Practice 043
43 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211008 Week 5 Practice 044
44 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211008 Week 5 Practice 045
45 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211008 Week 5 Practice 046
46 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211008 Week 5 Practice 047
47 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211008 Week 5 Practice 048
48 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211008 Week 5 Practice 049
49 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211008 Week 5 Practice 050
50 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211008 Week 5 Practice 051
51 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211008 Week 5 Practice 052
52 / 52
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Cole Holcomb

While McLaurin's been a difference-maker for the Washington offense this season, Cole Holcomb has been an explosive catalyst on the other side of the ball. The linebacker and his mullet rank fifth in the league with 41 tackles. He also comes into the game flying high after a stellar outing in Atlanta in which he delivered a team-leading nine tackles.

Holcomb's skill at bringing opponents down will be critical for Washington against New Orleans. The visitors come into FedExField with one of the league's top rushing offenses, averaging 132.8 yards per game.

Related Links

Ricky Seals-Jones

On Wednesday, Washington announced that tight end Logan Thomas was placed on the Injured Reserve list with hamstring injury he picked up in the first quarter of the Falcons game. Ricky Seals-Jones got word of the news about his teammate during a press conference.

"He's a guy in our tight end room we all look up to," Seals-Jones said. "Now, it's next man up."

As it turns out, Seal-Jones is the player Washington will turn to for the foreseeable future.

For that reason, the fourth-year tight end will be one to pay attention to against New Orleans. Seals-Jones has already shown this season that he can make big plays when it counts. His touchdown against the Giants was instrumental in Washington's Week 2 win.

Not to mention, his teammates and coaches have expressed confidence in his ability to fill the offense' Thomas-sized hole. McLaurin said the second-string tight end is elusive, possesses steady hands and is ready to seize his moment while offensive coordinator Scott Turner called Seals-Jones' performance against the Falcons "outstanding."

Related Content

news

WFT Daily: With key starters out, Washington embraces 'next man up' mentality

Washington will down several key players against the Saints, but the team believes the pieces they have embraced the bigger roles.
news

3 keys for Washington to secure a victory over the Saints

The Washington Football Team is coming back to FedExField to take on the New Orleans Saints in a 2-2 battle. Here are three keys to the matchup, presented by Van Metre.
news

The Washington Football Team announces enhanced suites experience for the 2021 season

Fans can enjoy a new, chef-inspired menu along with a host of luxury upgrades, including in-suite amenities and mobile ordering.
news

Top 10 Quotes: the Saints are marching in

The Washington Football Team comes back to FedExField to take on the New Orleans Saints. Here are some of the top quotes from the week, presented by GEICO.
Advertising