Portis Injury Report Was Erroneous

This just in: Redskins running back Clinton Portis is in excellent health.
He is not sidelined 8-12 weeks with an injury.
In fact, he'll play in Sunday's season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
You can count on it.
Portis was the subject of a fake Internet article that somehow made its way onto a major sports news site on Thursday. The fake article claimed that Portis would be out 8-12 weeks due to an injury suffered during a workout.
Not true.
The fake article has since been removed. The major sports news site has issued an apology.
And that's all that needs to be said about it.