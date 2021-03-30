Where Washington Stands In The 'Post-Free Agency' NFL Power Rankings

Pro Football Network

Matt Williamson : "It might not be a long-term solution, but Ryan Fitzpatrick gives this passing game a huge shot in the arm over what Washington was playing with last year. You also have to love the additions of William Jackson III and Curtis Samuel."

NFL.com

Dan Hanzus: "The Football Team got a lot more exciting with the arrival of Ryan Fitzpatrick, who looks to be in line for QB1 duties. Fitzmagic will be joined by another newcomer in Curtis Samuel, the dynamic former Panther who can make impact plays all over the field. Fitzpatrick is no one's definition of a long-term solution, but Washington can worry about that down the line. In the here and now, he's an upgrade over Alex Smith, and he gives Washington a real chance to repeat as NFC East champs in 2021."