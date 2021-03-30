News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Where Washington Stands In The 'Post-Free Agency' NFL Power Rankings

Mar 30, 2021 at 04:30 PM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

210418 Free Agency Singings - Ryan Fitzpatrick 002
Emilee Fails/(C) Washington Football Team All Rights Reserved
Ryan Fitzpatrick tours Inova Sports Performance Center on March 18, 2021 in Ashburn, Virginia.

The Washington Football Team has been busy over the past two weeks.

Last year, head coach Ron Rivera's offseason strategy involved taking chances on players with potential to build the team's foundation. Some of that philosophy has carried over into 2021, but Washington has also signed some of the more accomplished free agents. After bringing in Ryan Fitzpatrick on a one-year deal, it signed cornerback William Jackson III as well as wide receivers Curtis Samuel and Adam Humphries. The addition of Samuel and Humphries gives Washington a much-needed boost in experience at receiver, while Jackson is expected to be the starting corner opposite of Kendall Fuller.

Washington's moves have generally been praised, but now that the NFL has moved past the "first wave" of free agency, here's where the team stacks up among the rest of the league.

ESPN

Rank: 22

John Keim: "Washington let talented young executive Kyle Smith leave this offseason -- he worked well with Ron Rivera -- but added two experienced front-office men, plus a third in former GM Chris Polian, to help Rivera. The short-term gains by new signings, such as WR Curtis Samuel, will provide a big boost. But for this team to build a sustainable winning situation it needed more front-office help. Mayhew is adept at dealing with agents, and Hurney knows Rivera well. ...If this group meshes well over the long haul, Washington has a shot."

NBC Sports Boston

Rank: 21

Darren Hartwell: "FitzMagic comes to the nation's capital, and the wide receiver duo of Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel could make this offense (more) fun to watch."

Pro Football Network

Rank: 15

Matt Williamson: "It might not be a long-term solution, but Ryan Fitzpatrick gives this passing game a huge shot in the arm over what Washington was playing with last year. You also have to love the additions of William Jackson III and Curtis Samuel."

NFL.com

Rank: 19

Dan Hanzus: "The Football Team got a lot more exciting with the arrival of Ryan Fitzpatrick, who looks to be in line for QB1 duties. Fitzmagic will be joined by another newcomer in Curtis Samuel, the dynamic former Panther who can make impact plays all over the field. Fitzpatrick is no one's definition of a long-term solution, but Washington can worry about that down the line. In the here and now, he's an upgrade over Alex Smith, and he gives Washington a real chance to repeat as NFC East champs in 2021."

Sports Illustrated

Rank: 17

Connor Orr: "The offensive line is intact, Ryan Fitzpatrick is there to bridge the gap...and the wide receiving corps is young, versatile and talented. Also, the addition of William Jackson should make them good enough to hang in a competitive division."

Fansided

Rank: 17

Randy Gurzi: "The most underrated move of the 2021 offseason was signing Ryan Fitzpatrick. Okay, that might be a bit much but the man is a wizard and might be one of the most enjoyable quarterbacks to watch in the league. Now, he gets a chance to start again and the Washington Football Team also added Curtis Samuel, meaning their offense could look much better in 2021.

If it can come anywhere close to matching the high-caliber defense in Washington, the Football Team could be a tough out for anyone."

Advertising