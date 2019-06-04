Practice News And Notes: 2019 Minicamp, Day 1

-- Veteran Case Keenum looked to be the sharper of the two quarterbacks Tuesday. He delivered well-placed throws to several different receivers. He connected with Trey Quinn on a few short passes, Vernon Davis on a couple of out routes and Cam Sims on several different occasions. Keenum then made three consecutive completions during the team portion of practice, capping the flawless drive with a 60-yard bomb to Sims.

Haskins also had moments of success, connecting with Ohio State teammate Terry McLaurin on a few plays, but the rookie first-rounder was somewhat inconsistent throwing the ball throughout the session. Constant pressure, which mostly came against reserve offensive linemen, did not help, either.

Haskins also experienced a lapse in judgement at the end of practice. Late in the two-minute session with no more time outs, Haskins saw his receivers covered and took off running . Earlier in the game, that might have been the best play. But in the final seconds and without any way to stop the clock, Haskins' decision to run would have ended the game.

-- Running back Adrian Peterson and wide receiver Paul Richardson Jr. were both in attendance Tuesday after missing the first two OTA sessions.

From his opening carry, Peterson looked like the workhorse who eclipsed 1,000-yard rushing mark a season ago. He was patient yet explosive, routinely waiting for running lanes to develop before bursting through them. With sophomore Derrius Guice expected to be fully healthy by training camp, it's unlikely Peterson, now 34 years old, will match his 251 rushes from 2018. Still, he'll surely serve as a pertinent piece for what should be a loaded backfield this fall.

Richardson, meanwhile, was in full uniform Tuesday but was limited as he continues recovering from shoulder injury that landed him on IR in November. The veteran wide receiver went through individual workouts but stood off to the side during 7-on-7 and team drills. It seems like only a matter of time before Richardson is a full participant.

-- The biggest offensive standout Tuesday was wide receiver Cam Sims, who seems to have a solid rapport with quarterbacks Case Keenum and Dwayne Haskins. Keenum and Sims hooked up several times during the session, first on a deep route and then on a quick slant during which Sims beat cornerback Josh Norman to the inside. During 11-on-11 drills, Sims showcased his big-play ability. On a go route down the right sideline, Sims ran right past All-Pro safety Landon Collins and caught a well-thrown deep ball from Keenum for a 60-yard touchdown.