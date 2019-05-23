Practice News And Notes: 2019 OTAs, Day 3

Redskins.com's Kyle Stackpole breaks down the key plays and highlights from Day 3 of Washington Redskins 2019 OTAs, presented by Loudoun Economic Development.

-- Safety Landon Collins traded in his flashy sunglasses and Redskins' grey long sleeve shirt for a helmet and the No. 20 jersey on Thursday, returning to the field for the first time since undergoing shoulder surgery in December. Collins did not participate in the first two days of OTAs because he was still rehabbing from the surgery, head coach Jay Gruden told reporters after Monday's session. On Tuesday, Collins told Redskins.com that "I feel like I'm good," but that the medical staff had yet to clear him.

Two days later, the three-time Pro Bowler was back in uniform. He went through individual workouts with his fellow defensive backs. He was out there for 7-on-7 drills. He did not participate in the 11-on-11 portion of the session, though that is not surprising considering Collins said the team would likely easy him back once cleared. The most important takeaway here is that Collins is almost back to full strength, ready to wreck havoc with his new teammates.