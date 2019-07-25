Practice Notes: 2019 #SkinsCamp, Day 1

-- The Redskins pass-catching options are plentiful, and their array of skillsets were on display Thursday morning.

OTA standout Cam Sims, who missed all of last season with an ankle injury, kicked off 1-on-1 drills by catching a 40-yard touchdown from Keenum with cornerback Quinton Dunbar in tight coverage.

Other highlights during the session included tight end Jordan Reed, who forced Collins to slip on a slant, and rookie Terry McLaurin, who turned around safety Troy Apke on a corner route for a big gain.

Reed stood out throughout the session. After sitting out veteran minicamp for precautionary reasons, he looked crisp in his route running and quick in and out of his breaks. On one occasion, Reed burst off the line and beat safety Montae Nicholson to the inside for a reception. On another play, he hauled in a one-handed grab before cutting upfield.

A year ago at this time, Reed had just started running following offseason toe surgery, so having him available to start training camp will further benefit the offense's development.

-- Gruden said continuity along the offensive line will be a major point of emphasis to start training camp, but only three-fifths of the projected starting unit took first-team reps Thursday.

Tony Bergstrom stepped in at center for Chase Roullier, who was in street clothes. (He reportedly suffered a hamstring injury and is day-to-day.) Meanwhile, offseason signee Ereck Flowers is at left tackle in Trent Williams' absence, joining rookie Wes Martin, Brandon Scherff and Morgan Moses as the starting front.