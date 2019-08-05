Practice Notes: 2019 #SkinsCamp, Day 10

-- Undrafted rookies Craig Reynolds and Shaun Wilson will likely take a sizable amount of the carries at running back during Thursday's preseason game in Cleveland. With Adrian Peterson, Derrius Guice and Chris Thompson locks to make the roster, the pair of "scat backs" will look to continue showing off their skillsets as they hope to make the 53-man roster.

-- With all of the praise being given to Jordan Reed thus far in Richmond, and rightly so, Vernon Davis has quietly turned in a productive camp. Davis continuously beat linebackers and safeties down the field Monday, displaying sharp footwork and route running to gain separation from defenders.

-- During individual drills, Gruden stressed to the wide receivers how important it is to break tackles after the catch.

"Fellas, we have to be able to shed the defender," Gruden said. "Do you know how many touchdowns Jerry Rice has from breaking tackles?"

Quick Hits:

-- Derrius Guice continued to showcase his pass-catching ability Monday. After hauling in a pass from Haskins, the second-year running back scampered along the left sideline for a would-be touchdown.