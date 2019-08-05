News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Practice Notes: 2019 #SkinsCamp, Day 10

Aug 05, 2019 at 05:09 PM
ryan
Ryan Fowler

Contributing Writer

RICHMOND, Va. -- Redskins.com's Ryan Fowler breaks down the key plays and highlights from Day 10 of training camp at the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center on Monday.

Offense:

-- The team released its first unofficial depth chart of the 2019 campaign on Sunday, unveiling the current status of the three-man quarterback competition. Colt McCoy is listed as the starter, while Case Keenum is the backup and Dwayne Haskins is third string.

However, in addressing the media Monday morning, head coach Jay Gruden discounted the preseason depth chart as an indicator of future decision making.

"It's early and I was forced to make it," Gruden said. "I wouldn't have made a depth chart right now. There's no reason to, it's silly. ... It's words on a piece of paper, names on a piece of paper and an order that means nothing at this point."

-- Keenum looked the best of the three signal-callers during Day 10 of practice Monday, zipping passes into tight windows while showing an increased rapport with all receivers. Keenum worked with the starting offense for the majority of the session.

During red zone drills Keenum worked diligently, shouting routes and protection schemes to his offensive lineman as coaches rushed in plays to simulate a game-like atmosphere. On his first series from inside the 20-yard line, he hit running back Derrius Guice in the flat before connecting with Vernon Davis for a touchdown two plays later.

-- McCoy sparingly worked with the first-team Monday, primarily receiving the bulk of his reps during 7-on-7 drills. His ball did not have the same zip on it that it has had throughout camp, as many balls tended to float in the air or end up landing in front of wide receivers.

-- Haskins took his regularly scheduled amount of reps, working primarily with the third-unit. He showed off his accuracy by hitting Jehu Chesson over three defenders during full team drills, but the ball tippped off of Chesson's fingers for an incompletion.

-- Undrafted rookies Craig Reynolds and Shaun Wilson will likely take a sizable amount of the carries at running back during Thursday's preseason game in Cleveland. With Adrian Peterson, Derrius Guice and Chris Thompson locks to make the roster, the pair of "scat backs" will look to continue showing off their skillsets as they hope to make the 53-man roster.

-- With all of the praise being given to Jordan Reed thus far in Richmond, and rightly so, Vernon Davis has quietly turned in a productive camp. Davis continuously beat linebackers and safeties down the field Monday, displaying sharp footwork and route running to gain separation from defenders.

-- During individual drills, Gruden stressed to the wide receivers how important it is to break tackles after the catch.

"Fellas, we have to be able to shed the defender," Gruden said. "Do you know how many touchdowns Jerry Rice has from breaking tackles?"

Quick Hits:

-- Derrius Guice continued to showcase his pass-catching ability Monday. After hauling in a pass from Haskins, the second-year running back scampered along the left sideline for a would-be touchdown.

-- Quarterback Josh Woodrum received third-team reps during the two-minute drill. He could see some action in Cleveland on Thursday.

PHOTOS: Redskins 2019 Training Camp, Day 10

Check out these images of training camp practice Monday, August 5, 2019, at Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center in Richmond, Va.

Defense:

-- The starting defensive front continued to make it difficult for opposing quarterbacks, who did not have much time to drop back, survey and field and target receivers during Monday's session.

-- Defensive audibles were frequent again Monday. As the offense approached the line during one play, starting inside linebackers Jon Bostic and Shaun Dion-Hamilton immediately signaled to safety Landon Collins to press the line. Collins rushed through the gap over the right tackle, blowing up a rushing play.

Quick Hits:

-- Manusky has preached ball pursuit throughout training camp, which was evident Monday. From down-lineman to back-end safeties, Redskins defenders sprinted to each ball carrier

Special Teams:

-- Trey Quinn, T.J. Rahming, Steven Sims Jr. and Shaun Wilson all practiced returning punts and kicks Monday.

-- Dustin Hopkins nailed all four of his "live" field-goal attempts from distances of 41, 44, 45, and 46 yards, respectively.

