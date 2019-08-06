Practice Notes: 2019 #SkinsCamp, Day 11

RICHMOND, Va. -- Redskins.com's Kyle Stackpole breaks down the key plays and highlights from Day 11 of training camp at the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center on Tuesday.
Offense:
-- After leaving practice Monday for "precautionary reasons," Colt McCoy was a full participant in Tuesday's session as the team practiced in shells. McCoy, who is currently listed as the starting quarterback on the Redskins' initial depth chart, split the first four team periods with Case Keenum and looked sharp throughout. McCoy's highlights included a pair of connections to third-round rookie Terry McLaurin for quality gains.
"He's been good. He's been up and down a little bit," head coach Jay Gruden told reporters before practice Tuesday. "I think we have such high expectations for him, and sometimes he'll miss a throw, very uncharacteristic. But overall, after missing all of OTAs and a major part of last year, I think he's come in and handled his stuff pretty well."
-- Keenum appeared to find his rhythm following two errant attempts to start practice (Montae Nicholson knocked down the first throw, and Keenum was forced to throw his second pass away). The veteran signal-caller responded by delivering a strike to Trey Quinn near the right sideline, and later in the practice he connected with Paul Richardson on multiple occasions, one of which resulted in a touchdown.
-- Haskins spent the first four team periods standing next to offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, but then he received a rare opportunity to work with the first team against the starting defense.
The rookie quarterback showed poise and precision during his opening drive, easily moving the offense down the field with two completions to Richardson and a third to Quinn. And while he bounced the next pass, the possession ended with a manageable Dustin Hopkins field goal.
Haskins continued to excel working with the twos and threes. He lofted a risky deep ball down the sideline but was rewarded when Robert Davis came down with the catch in double coverage. On the next series, Haskins delivered a strike to Jehu Chesson on a post-corner route, and Chesson streaked into the end zone untouched.
Haskins' next on-field test will come in the Redskins' preseason opener in Cleveland on Thursday.
"It will be kind of cool to see him in a game," Gruden said. "We'll see how he does. We'll see how he's taken what he's done on the practice field to see how it transitions into a real-game situation and how he handles the huddles and cadence, anticipation, accuracy -- all that good stuff."
-- Gruden said they have yet to decide whether or not second-year running back Derrius Guice will play in the preseason opener. Guice is preparing as if he'll play, Gruden added, but the team still could hold him out longer for precautionary reasons. Guice, who has been a full participant in training camp, missed the 2018 campaign with a torn ACL.
"He's ready to go. He's explosive, done some really good things so far," Gruden said. "I think we still could be a little bit more patient with him, but he looks great right now."
-- McLaurin, a third-round speedster out of Ohio State, continued to get open and catch everything that came his way Tuesday. He showed strong hands by hauling in a laser from McCoy on a curl route, then flashed his athleticism and awareness with a soaring reception. McLaurin came down awkwardly but managed to get both feet in bounds.
Quick hits:
-- Gruden said at least three of the four quarterbacks will play in the preseason opener.
-- Fourth-stringer Josh Woodrum concluded Tuesday's session with a scoring drive that included multiple completions to rookie Kelvin Harmon, the last of which went for a touchdown in the back-middle of the end zone. There's a chance Woodrum earns some work against the Browns.
-- Tight end Jordan Reed, who has had a superb camp, received a scheduled day off Tuesday.
Defense:
-- Gruden said that at this current moment, Fabian Moreau would be the team's starting nickel corner but acknowledged rookie Jimmy Moreland's emergence since being drafted.
"Jimmy [Moreland]'s done some great things in there, and of course, we've got [Greg] Stroman who can still play in there," Gruden said. "There is competition in there for sure."
-- The self-proclaimed "pick machine" did not get his hands on an interception Tuesday, but Moreland still made his presence felt using his instincts. He immediately recognized the offense was setting up for a screen to wide receiver Steven Sims Jr. and was right there to meet Sims once he caught the ball at the line of scrimmage. Moreland burst onto the scene during offseason workouts, and his stock has continued to rise in Richmond.
Quick hits:
-- Rookie Montez Sweat, who has been sidelined since getting kicked in the calf last week, was in uniform Tuesday and went through individual drills.
-- Seventh-round edge defender Jordan Brailford left practice Tuesday after re-aggravating his groin. Brailford began training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list because of a groin injury but was activated Saturday.