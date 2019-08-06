Practice Notes: 2019 #SkinsCamp, Day 11

-- Gruden said they have yet to decide whether or not second-year running back Derrius Guice will play in the preseason opener. Guice is preparing as if he'll play, Gruden added, but the team still could hold him out longer for precautionary reasons. Guice, who has been a full participant in training camp, missed the 2018 campaign with a torn ACL.

"He's ready to go. He's explosive, done some really good things so far," Gruden said. "I think we still could be a little bit more patient with him, but he looks great right now."

-- McLaurin, a third-round speedster out of Ohio State, continued to get open and catch everything that came his way Tuesday. He showed strong hands by hauling in a laser from McCoy on a curl route, then flashed his athleticism and awareness with a soaring reception. McLaurin came down awkwardly but managed to get both feet in bounds.

Quick hits:

-- Gruden said at least three of the four quarterbacks will play in the preseason opener.

-- Fourth-stringer Josh Woodrum concluded Tuesday's session with a scoring drive that included multiple completions to rookie Kelvin Harmon, the last of which went for a touchdown in the back-middle of the end zone. There's a chance Woodrum earns some work against the Browns.