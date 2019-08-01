News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Practice Notes: 2019 #SkinsCamp, Day 7

Aug 01, 2019 at 04:21 PM
ryan
Ryan Fowler

Contributing Writer

practice_news_and_notes_brush-tc-centerpiece (1)

RICHMOND, Va. -- Redskins.com's Ryan Fowler breaks down the key plays and highlights from Day 7 of training camp at the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center on Wednesday.

Offense:

-- With the pads off and a day to rest tomorrow, Thursdays' session began casually.

-- After a slow start, the offense began to gain yards in chunks after Case Keenum let the football fly on multiple occasions during 7-on-7 drills. Keenum connected first with Brian Quick down the left sideline on a seam route, then hit T.J. Rahming on a post pattern. Rahming made a fantastic play on the ball, securing the catch while dragging his toes to stay in bounds.

-- Colt McCoy began 11-on-11 drills with the starting unit, but didn't receive many more significant reps throughout practice. Dwayne Haskins continued to work with the third-unit offense. After fumbling his first snap of the day, Haskins showcased the arm strength head coach Jay Gruden and fellow Redskins have raved about. Haskins' best throw of the day came during 7-on-7 drills when the rookie quarterback hit running back Derrius Guice on a wheel route some 30 yards down the field.

-- A key moment during practice gave a deeper look into the partnership between Haskins and head coach Jay Gruden. During full team 11-on-11 drills, Gruden yelled to Haskins to "feel the heat" and hit his "hot" receiver Paul Richardson in response to an oncoming blitz. Haskins delivered a low throw, however, prompting Gruden to yell, "we gotta have that." These small sequences between the two have been frequent at practice, giving those in attendance an inside look at the intricate process of learning an NFL offense.

-- Rookie wideouts Terry McLaurin and T.J. Rahming enjoyed productive practices. McLaurin continued to make catches in both individual and team drills, frequently working the middle of the field. Rahming undoubtedly had his best practice thus far. After beating two defensive backs on a seam route that would have been an easy touchdown, he saw reps with the starting unit, which included working in the slot alongside Trey Quinn in another unique formation within the Washington playbook.

Quick Hits:

  • Quinn had the highlight of camp so far after snagging a back-shoulder pass from Case Keenum with one hand.
  • Rookie running back Craig Reynolds earned first-team reps with Chris Thompson getting a scheduled day off and Adrian Peterson limited. Reynolds' ability to flourish in multiple formations has impressed Gruden.
  • Darvin Kidsy is frequently used in packages that include motion. His pre-snap movement, along with fake reverses and jet sweeps, has created confusion among Redskins defenders when employed.
  • Donald Parham caught his first touchdown of camp during team drills. The 6-foot 8 tight end sealed off his defender in the front of the end zone, providing a huge target for Haskins to deliver a strike.

Related Links

PHOTOS: Redskins 2019 Training Camp, Day 7

Take a look at the photos from the seventh day of 2019 training camp in Richmond, Va.

TC_D7014
1 / 98
TC_D7018
2 / 98
TC_D7026
3 / 98
TC_D7011
4 / 98
TC_D7022
5 / 98
TC_D7023
6 / 98
TC_D7024
7 / 98
TC_D7025
8 / 98
20190801_JOSHDUNST_RedskinsTC_Day7_0333_1
9 / 98
Josh Dunst/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
TC_D7021
10 / 98
TC_D7027
11 / 98
TC_D7017
12 / 98
TC_D7004
13 / 98
TC_D7019
14 / 98
TC_D7003
15 / 98
TC_D7001
16 / 98
TC_D7015
17 / 98
TC_D7007
18 / 98
TC_D7016
19 / 98
TC_D7028
20 / 98
TC_D7029
21 / 98
TC_D7045
22 / 98
TC_D7012
23 / 98
TC_D7020
24 / 98
TC_D7010
25 / 98
TC_D7013
26 / 98
TC_D7009
27 / 98
TC_D7006
28 / 98
TC_D7005
29 / 98
TC_D7008
30 / 98
TC_D7002
31 / 98
TC_D7032
32 / 98
TC_D7087
33 / 98
TC_D7080
34 / 98
TC_D7081
35 / 98
TC_D7071
36 / 98
TC_D7073
37 / 98
TC_D7085
38 / 98
TC_D7088
39 / 98
TC_D7084
40 / 98
TC_D7086
41 / 98
TC_D7083
42 / 98
TC_D7072
43 / 98
TC_D7082
44 / 98
TC_D7078
45 / 98
TC_D7079
46 / 98
TC_D7077
47 / 98
TC_D7069
48 / 98
TC_D7075
49 / 98
TC_D7070
50 / 98
TC_D7074
51 / 98
TC_D7065
52 / 98
TC_D7060
53 / 98
TC_D7063
54 / 98
TC_D7068
55 / 98
TC_D7067
56 / 98
TC_D7066
57 / 98
TC_D7061
58 / 98
TC_D7062
59 / 98
TC_D7064
60 / 98
TC_D7059
61 / 98
TC_D7058
62 / 98
TC_D7057
63 / 98
TC_D7050
64 / 98
TC_D7054
65 / 98
TC_D7053
66 / 98
TC_D7052
67 / 98
TC_D7051
68 / 98
TC_D7048
69 / 98
TC_D7049
70 / 98
TC_D7043
71 / 98
TC_D7044
72 / 98
TC_D7047
73 / 98
TC_D7046
74 / 98
TC_D7041
75 / 98
TC_D7038
76 / 98
TC_D7040
77 / 98
TC_D7037
78 / 98
TC_D7042
79 / 98
TC_D7039
80 / 98
TC_D7036
81 / 98
TC_D7033
82 / 98
TC_D7030
83 / 98
TC_D7031
84 / 98
TC_D7034
85 / 98
TC_D7035
86 / 98
20190801_JOSHDUNST_RedskinsTC_Day7_0266_1
87 / 98
Josh Dunst/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
20190801_JOSHDUNST_RedskinsTC_Day7_0722_1
88 / 98
Josh Dunst/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
20190801_JOSHDUNST_RedskinsTC_Day7_0011_1
89 / 98
Josh Dunst/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
20190801_JOSHDUNST_RedskinsTC_Day7_0388_1
90 / 98
Josh Dunst/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
20190801_JOSHDUNST_RedskinsTC_Day7_0427_1
91 / 98
Josh Dunst/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
20190801_JOSHDUNST_RedskinsTC_Day7_0024_1
92 / 98
Josh Dunst/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
20190801_JOSHDUNST_RedskinsTC_Day7_0439_1
93 / 98
Josh Dunst/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
20190801_JOSHDUNST_RedskinsTC_Day7_0846_1
94 / 98
Josh Dunst/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
20190801_JOSHDUNST_RedskinsTC_Day7_1014_1
95 / 98
Josh Dunst/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
20190801_JOSHDUNST_RedskinsTC_Day7_1604_1
96 / 98
Josh Dunst/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
20190801_JOSHDUNST_RedskinsTC_Day7_1301_1
97 / 98
Josh Dunst/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
20190801_JOSHDUNST_RedskinsTC_Day7_0765_1
98 / 98
Josh Dunst/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Defense:

-- The defense continued to work on fundamentals Thursday. Throughout individual and 7-on-7 drills, defensive coordinator Greg Manusky emphasized positioning when in coverage and executing assignments rather than the overall outcome of the play.

-- Corner Greg Stroman saw his first reps with the starting unit working opposite of Josh Norman in base coverage. The second-year corner has mainly worked with the second-team defense but has shown improvements in both zone and man-to-man coverages.

-- Rookie Montez Sweat sat out Thursday after getting kicked in the calf Wednesday, Gruden said, but the first-rounder should be back in uniform Saturday. In Sweat's absence, Ryan Anderson, Myles Humphrey and Marquis Flowers all saw an increase in reps working at outside linebacker.

Quick Hits:

-- A number of Redskins defenders were seen wearing towels branded with the slogan "We Ball." The accessory, worn most notably by Montae Nicholson, is a small reminder of the overall mindset of Washington's defense.

Special Teams:

-- Trey Quinn, Greg Stroman, Jimmy Moreland, T.J. Rahming, and Steven Sims all practiced returning punts and kicks.

Related Content

news

Training Camp Notebook: Learning Lessons For Jamin Davis

Davis is using his experience in the preseason to develop his skillset. Here are some key observations from Wednesday's practice.
news

Training Camp Notebook: Ryan Fitzpatrick Building A Bond With His WRs

There are some complexities with developing relationships with pass-catchers for Fitzpatrick, but they center around repetitions and time.
news

Training Camp Notebook: Benjamin St-Juste Brings The Juice

The rain was pouring, and St-Juste was making plays. Here are some key observations from the second practice of Week 4.
news

Training Camp Notebook: A Lockdown Day From The Defense

Washington was back on the field after taking a couple days off. Here are some observations from Sunday's practice.
news

Training Camp Notebook: Heading To New England

Washington had it's final practice before playing the Patriots on Thursday. Here are some notes and quotes from Tuesday morning.
news

Training Camp Notebook: Prepping For The Preseason

Washington has a preseason game on Thursday, so it's time to switch practice up a bit.
news

Training Camp Notebook: Defensive Dominance

The defense balled out during Sunday's practice with several interceptions and impressive tackles.
news

Training Camp Notebook: Friday Night Lights

Fans were back at FedExField for some Friday Night Football, and there were plenty of great moments throughout the night.
news

Benjamin St-Juste: A Student Of The Game

There's a lot to like about St-Juste, but being a student of the game might be his best quality.
news

Training Camp Notebook: A Boost Of Energy

Ron Rivera is pumped to see the fans at FedExField
news

Training Camp Notebook: Sam Cosmi's Blessings

Cosmi has been matching up against Chase Young or Montez Sweat on every play. That competition is helping him improve.
news

Training Camp Notebook: First Day In Pads

There was a different kind of energy Tuesday morning for the first day of pads. Here are some observations from today's practice.
Advertising