Practice Notes: 2019 #SkinsCamp, Day 7

RICHMOND, Va. -- Redskins.com's Ryan Fowler breaks down the key plays and highlights from Day 7 of training camp at the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center on Wednesday.

Offense:

-- With the pads off and a day to rest tomorrow, Thursdays' session began casually.

-- After a slow start, the offense began to gain yards in chunks after Case Keenum let the football fly on multiple occasions during 7-on-7 drills. Keenum connected first with Brian Quick down the left sideline on a seam route, then hit T.J. Rahming on a post pattern. Rahming made a fantastic play on the ball, securing the catch while dragging his toes to stay in bounds.

-- Colt McCoy began 11-on-11 drills with the starting unit, but didn't receive many more significant reps throughout practice. Dwayne Haskins continued to work with the third-unit offense. After fumbling his first snap of the day, Haskins showcased the arm strength head coach Jay Gruden and fellow Redskins have raved about. Haskins' best throw of the day came during 7-on-7 drills when the rookie quarterback hit running back Derrius Guice on a wheel route some 30 yards down the field.