Practice Notes: 2019 #SkinsCamp, Day 7

RICHMOND, Va. -- Redskins.com's Ryan Fowler breaks down the key plays and highlights from Day 7 of training camp at the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center on Wednesday.
Offense:
-- With the pads off and a day to rest tomorrow, Thursdays' session began casually.
-- After a slow start, the offense began to gain yards in chunks after Case Keenum let the football fly on multiple occasions during 7-on-7 drills. Keenum connected first with Brian Quick down the left sideline on a seam route, then hit T.J. Rahming on a post pattern. Rahming made a fantastic play on the ball, securing the catch while dragging his toes to stay in bounds.
-- Colt McCoy began 11-on-11 drills with the starting unit, but didn't receive many more significant reps throughout practice. Dwayne Haskins continued to work with the third-unit offense. After fumbling his first snap of the day, Haskins showcased the arm strength head coach Jay Gruden and fellow Redskins have raved about. Haskins' best throw of the day came during 7-on-7 drills when the rookie quarterback hit running back Derrius Guice on a wheel route some 30 yards down the field.
-- A key moment during practice gave a deeper look into the partnership between Haskins and head coach Jay Gruden. During full team 11-on-11 drills, Gruden yelled to Haskins to "feel the heat" and hit his "hot" receiver Paul Richardson in response to an oncoming blitz. Haskins delivered a low throw, however, prompting Gruden to yell, "we gotta have that." These small sequences between the two have been frequent at practice, giving those in attendance an inside look at the intricate process of learning an NFL offense.
-- Rookie wideouts Terry McLaurin and T.J. Rahming enjoyed productive practices. McLaurin continued to make catches in both individual and team drills, frequently working the middle of the field. Rahming undoubtedly had his best practice thus far. After beating two defensive backs on a seam route that would have been an easy touchdown, he saw reps with the starting unit, which included working in the slot alongside Trey Quinn in another unique formation within the Washington playbook.
Quick Hits:
- Quinn had the highlight of camp so far after snagging a back-shoulder pass from Case Keenum with one hand.
- Rookie running back Craig Reynolds earned first-team reps with Chris Thompson getting a scheduled day off and Adrian Peterson limited. Reynolds' ability to flourish in multiple formations has impressed Gruden.
- Darvin Kidsy is frequently used in packages that include motion. His pre-snap movement, along with fake reverses and jet sweeps, has created confusion among Redskins defenders when employed.
- Donald Parham caught his first touchdown of camp during team drills. The 6-foot 8 tight end sealed off his defender in the front of the end zone, providing a huge target for Haskins to deliver a strike.
Take a look at the photos from the seventh day of 2019 training camp in Richmond, Va.
Defense:
-- The defense continued to work on fundamentals Thursday. Throughout individual and 7-on-7 drills, defensive coordinator Greg Manusky emphasized positioning when in coverage and executing assignments rather than the overall outcome of the play.
-- Corner Greg Stroman saw his first reps with the starting unit working opposite of Josh Norman in base coverage. The second-year corner has mainly worked with the second-team defense but has shown improvements in both zone and man-to-man coverages.
-- Rookie Montez Sweat sat out Thursday after getting kicked in the calf Wednesday, Gruden said, but the first-rounder should be back in uniform Saturday. In Sweat's absence, Ryan Anderson, Myles Humphrey and Marquis Flowers all saw an increase in reps working at outside linebacker.
Quick Hits:
-- A number of Redskins defenders were seen wearing towels branded with the slogan "We Ball." The accessory, worn most notably by Montae Nicholson, is a small reminder of the overall mindset of Washington's defense.
Special Teams:
-- Trey Quinn, Greg Stroman, Jimmy Moreland, T.J. Rahming, and Steven Sims all practiced returning punts and kicks.