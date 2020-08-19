Practice Notes 8/19: Ryan Anderson Returns To Practice; Bryce Love, Antonio Gibson Receive Starting Reps

DEFENSE:

-- Jordan Brailford has quietly emerged as a solid contributor to Washington's rotation at defensive line, and he had another strong day working at defensive end. During an 11-on-11 drill, he spun past right tackle Kevin Pamphile and collapsed the pocket working with the second group.

-- Defensive end Ryan Anderson was back after working off to the side during Tuesday's practice. During his daily press conference with reporters, Rivera said Anderson "fit right in" with the rotation because of his versatile skillset. His experience working as a linebacker and pass-rusher allows coaches to move him around on defense, and so far, Rivera said Anderson has performed well with the responsibilities they have given him.

-- There was a slight shakeup in secondary with Kendall Fuller in place of Jimmy Moreland as the starting cornerback opposite of Ronald Darby. Moreland was the starting slot corner and received work in nickel packages. Landon Collins and Troy Apke continued to be the starting strong and free safeties, respectively.