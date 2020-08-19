Practice Notes 8/19: Ryan Anderson Returns To Practice; Bryce Love, Antonio Gibson Receive Starting Reps

Wednesday morning started off with grey skies and the occasional sprinkle of rain, but that did not stop the Washington Football Team from holding its second padded practice outside.
The weather did not seem to affect the attitude of head coach Ron Rivera and his assistants, either. They were energetic at the start of warmups, and that energy continued throughout the session. That's what Rivera wants to see out of his assistants, he said, because once his assistant coaches set the tone, then the players can take over and carry that energy the rest of the morning.
Here's what stood out from Wednesday's practice:
OFFENSE:
-- Wes Martin and Geron Christian Sr. received starting reps at left guard and left tackle, respectively, during 11-on-11 drills, and both had strong moments throughout the morning. Christian lined up against Montez Sweat and kept him at bay from pressuring quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. Martin also performed well against interior defensive linemen Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne, but one of his best highlights came during individual drills when he knocked down Tim Settle.
-- Haskins received the first-team reps for the second straight day and drew praise from Rivera. One of the more apparent aspects of his efforts to be a franchise quarterback during the offseason was establishing a connection with his receivers, and that paid off in practice when targeting Terry McLaurin. Outside of one dropped pass from McLaurin, the connected on every pass, including one where McLaurin had to fight off coverage from the secondary.
-- J.D. McKissic and Antonio Gibson were featured heavily during the red-zone period of practice, and both showed off their athleticism on multiple plays. They used their speed on stretch running plays to turn upfield and past defenders into the end zone. Gibson also showed his quickness on a passing play by juking between two defenders on the left side of the field.
-- Adrian Peterson received a veteran day off, so Bryce Love also received some time with the starting offense and continued to run strong after recovering from his torn ACL. Rivera called Love a "multi-dimensional" player who has a chance to become an "every-down" back.
DEFENSE:
-- Jordan Brailford has quietly emerged as a solid contributor to Washington's rotation at defensive line, and he had another strong day working at defensive end. During an 11-on-11 drill, he spun past right tackle Kevin Pamphile and collapsed the pocket working with the second group.
-- Defensive end Ryan Anderson was back after working off to the side during Tuesday's practice. During his daily press conference with reporters, Rivera said Anderson "fit right in" with the rotation because of his versatile skillset. His experience working as a linebacker and pass-rusher allows coaches to move him around on defense, and so far, Rivera said Anderson has performed well with the responsibilities they have given him.
-- There was a slight shakeup in secondary with Kendall Fuller in place of Jimmy Moreland as the starting cornerback opposite of Ronald Darby. Moreland was the starting slot corner and received work in nickel packages. Landon Collins and Troy Apke continued to be the starting strong and free safeties, respectively.
-- Defensive end Chase Young was noticeably inactive for the majority of practice with a hip flexor, but Rivera didn't appear to be worried. The field was still slightly wet from the weather, so the team wanted to be cautious.
SPECIAL TEAMS:
-- During the first-team punt period, undrafted free agent Isaiah Wright served as the scout team's punt returner and made a running grab on a booming punt from Tress Way. Steven Sims Jr. and Trey Quinn also returned punts during the session.