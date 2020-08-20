Practice Notes 8/20: Younger Players Receive More Opportunities With Several Veterans Getting The Day Off

OFFENSE:

-- Rivera said he has seen the progress from Dwayne Haskins Jr. that he was hoping for so far. Haskins was inaccurate at times Thursday and threw an interception in the end zone during the two-minute drill, but he also made some quality throws that pass-catchers dropped. The highlight of Haskins' day was when he delivered a strike to Terry McLaurin for a short touchdown on a slant route during an 11-on-11 red zone drill.

When evaluating quarterbacks, Rivera re-emphasized that decision-making is more important than accuracy at this stage. And over the past three days, Haskins has mostly been on target.

-- Rivera noted that quarterback Kyle Allen sometimes bypasses the easy play for the sensational one. That was apparent during the 9-on-9 portion of practice, when Allen had Darvin Kidsy open short but attempted a longer throw that rookie Kamren Curl could have intercepted. For the most part, though, Rivera said Allen has made good decisions and done "some nice things."

-- After participating in 7-on-7 drills the past two days, Alex Smith progressed to 9-on-9 competition and faced a pass-rush for the first time. With bodies flying around him, Smith made two on-target throws and completed one pass in three reps.

-- Without Moses and Christian, Timon Parris played right tackle and Cornelius Lucas subbed in at left tackle. Overall, Rivera said eight offensive linemen received at least 80 reps.

-- It was fun watching McLaurin match up with Kendall Fuller and Jimmy Moreland in 1-on-1 situations. On the final play of the session, McLaurin beat Moreland on a dig route and yelled afterwards, "I told you I'd get you on the next one!"