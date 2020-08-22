Practice Notes 8/22: The Secondary Continues To Shine

OFFENSE:

-- Rivera said each of the quarterbacks "had their moments" and made good decisions early in practice. In 9-on-9 drills, Dwayne Haskins Jr., Kyle Allen and Alex Smith all received reps. Allen was the most efficient during the session; he went 6 of 6, including two passes to Bryce Love and one to Peyton Barber. Haskins completed passes to Terry McLaurin and J.D. McKissic to finish 4 of 6. Smith attempted three passes and had one completion to Barber.

Haskins' most efficient stretch came during the two-minute drill. He completed four of his first five passes and was 4 of 8 overall. He targeted McLaurin on five of those plays and completed three passes. Allen, on the other hand, threw two interceptions and was 2 of 5.

-- Morgan Moses and Geron Christian Sr. both returned to practice after their day off, and the offensive line performed better against the pass rush compared to Thursday's practice. Outside of one play during the two-minute drill that Rivera classified as a sack, both Haskins and Allen played without pressure for much of the session.

-- Logan Thomas and Marcus Baugh continue to be the primary tight ends in team drills. Thomas receives the most playing time of the two, but Baugh is the other featured tight end in 12 personnel (one running back and two tight ends). Baugh and Thomas have also started to work with the wide receivers during individual warmups while the rest of the position finished the period with tight ends coach Peter Hoener.