Practice Notes 8/23: Dwayne Haskins Finds His Rhythm 

DEFENSE:

-- Montez Sweat continues to impress. In addition to getting in the face of quarterbacks, the second-year defensive end beat his opponents on two rushing plays and would have tackled the running back for a loss.

-- The starting secondary remained the same Sunday, with cornerbacks Kendall Fuller and Ronald Darby on the outside, Jimmy Moreland in the slot and Troy Apke and Landon Collins as the safeties. Fuller and Collins both broke up passes against McLaurin during 11-on-11 drills.

-- Darby has stood out on defense throughout training camp. The highlight of his performance Sunday came against McLaurin during 1-on-1 matchups. Darby won both of those battles, breaking up a pass in the middle of the field and then forcing McLaurin to the sideline and not giving Haskins anywhere to throw.

-- Linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton has been flying to the football the past two days. As one of the starters in Washington's nickel defense, Hamilton was in position to make the tackle on several running plays and even broke up a pass. The third-year pro has also showed off his physicality, which at one point resulted in him taking a ball carrier to the ground. Rivera let Hamilton know that cannot happen in practice, but Rivera would love to see that same type of intensity on game days.

-- Greg Stroman corralled another interception Sunday, his third in as many practices. After intercepting Haskins and Kyle Allen during team drills on Thursday and Saturday, respectively, he jumped one of Alex Smith's passes during Sunday's 1-on-1 period. Out of all of Washington's reserves, Stroman has been one of the clear standouts.

-- For the second straight day, Chase Young was in uniform but did not participate in any 7-on-7 or team drills. Rivera said Wednesday that Young was dealing with a hip flexor. On Sunday, Rivera said the team "may be more cautious than they need to be" with Young because the season opener is still three weeks away. "We want to be smart with him, but we also have to make sure that mentally, he's where he needs to be."