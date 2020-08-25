Practice Notes 8/25: Washington's Pass-Catchers Make Plays In The Red Zone

-- Adrian Peterson has been the starting running back for the duration of training camp, but third-round rookie Antonio Gibson has also received a fair amount of first-team reps. Despite having just 33 career carries at Memphis, Gibson looks like a natural runner with a solid combination of speed and power. He also made a few receptions during Tuesday's session.

Peyton Barber has been receiving a lot of the second-team reps, while Bryce Love has also worked in with the twos as well as the threes. McKissic has worked with the starters and the reserves depending on formation.

-- Cam Sims ignited the loudest ovation of practice with a leaping grab in the back of the end zone during 11-on-11 drills. Once he snagged the ball out of the air, he had the presence of mind to get both feet in bounds to secure the touchdown from Kyle Allen. Sims, who has primarily worked with the second team, has had one of the better training camps among wide receivers.

-- After a quiet couple of practices, Inman's difficult touchdown grab served as the highlight of a productive day. Inman, who signed with the team Aug. 3, has worked with the starters since the first day of padded practice Aug. 18.

-- Slot receiver Trey Quinn has quickly become one of Allen's favorite targets with the second team. Quinn caught several passes from Allen on Tuesday.

-- Haskins and Thomas have been very in sync recently. Haskins completed at least five passes to Thomas on Tuesday, one of which resulted in a touchdown during the 9-on-9 red zone period. It marked Thomas' fourth score from Haskins in the past three days.

-- For the first time since padded practices began, Washington switched up the left side of its offensive line with Keith Ismael playing left guard and Cornelius Lucas lining up at left tackle. Wes Martin, who has been the starting left guard, played right guard with the second team. Geron Christian Sr., who has been the starting left tackle, played the same position with the twos.