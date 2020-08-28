News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Practice Notes 8/28: J.D. McKissic's Versatility Leads To Explosive Plays

Aug 28, 2020 at 01:53 PM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team
Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team

The Washington Football team has had an extended off period since Tuesday's practice. After taking a scheduled day off Wednesday, the team also postponed Thursday's scrimmage to discuss racial inequality in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake.

On Friday, the team resumed camp with a fully-padded practice. It was the first of four straight practices, including three in pads and one in shells.

Here's what we learned from Friday's practice:

OFFENSE:

-- Practice started off with an inside run play session, and the offensive line was opening lanes for running backs. Geron Christian Sr. had a nice block on Chase Young, creating a gap on the outside of the offensive line that allowed Antonio Gibson to slip through the line of scrimmage.

-- Later on in the inside run drill, Bryce Love showcased his sudden quickness. On a particular play, Love met linebacker Jon Bostic at the line of scrimmage. Rather than meet Bostic head on, Love made a quick juke and got past Bostic for three extra yards.

-- Alex Smith continues to show velocity in his throws and his ability to throw off his injured leg. He received four reps during 7-on-7 drills and completed 3-of-4 passes to Marcus Baugh, J.D. McKissic and Isaiah Wright. The next step for him will be 11-on-11 drills, and head coach Ron Rivera said they will continue to evaluate him and let him participate in the drill when he is ready.

-- McKissic had one of the best performances of practice and showed off his athleticism as a runner and pass catcher. His had quick bursts through open gaps in the offensive line and was often a reliable target for quarterbacks. He was able to slip by Kevin Pierre-Louis on multiple occasions, including on one play during inside running drill that caused Pierre-Louis to clap and scream in frustration. During two-minute drills, McKissic ended a series with a run into the end zone.

In the passing game, McKissic was targeted on five plays and caught passes from Smith, Dwayne Haskins Jr. and Kyle Allen. In an 11-on-11 drill highlighting specific down and distances, McKissic caught Haskins' first pass of the series. Haskins went on to complete his next three passes to Antonio Gandy-Golden, Dontrelle Inman and Logan Thomas﻿.

Related Links

DEFENSE:

-- Montez Sweat has had a exemplary training camp, and that trend continued Friday during the 1-on-1 pass rushing drill, getting past right tackle Morgan Moses to win the matchup. Rivera said he has noticed Sweat transformed his body during the offseason, saying that Sweat looks bigger and stronger than last year. He added that he can tell Sweat has responded well to what the coaching staff has asked of him.

-- Young was back in action Friday and showed why he was drafted No. 2 overall. He was quick and found ways to be around the ball. After a relatively quiet 1-on-1 pass rush drill, Young bottled up Thomas in the backfield and got some praise after the play.

After practice, Rivera said Young "looked fresh" during drills. The team still wants to gradually increase his workload, but he did receive more reps Friday than he did earlier in the week.

-- Being an interior defensive tackle doesn't lend itself to making many standout plays, but Daron Payne has found a way to affect the passing game by developing a knack for batting down passes. He has done so on multiple occasions throughout training camp, and he added another one Friday against Haskins.

-- Rivera has said that Jimmy Moreland has a knack for being around the ball, and Moreland backed up that claim during 11-on-11 drills when he wrapped up Cam Sims at the line of scrimmage.

-- Troy Apke had another solid day at free safety by breaking up a pass from Kyle Allen to Isaiah Wright. The ball was delivered accurately to an open Wright, but Apke came in at the last moment and delivered a hit to knock the ball loose. Rivera said Apke has done what has been asked of him and is learning to play fast and aggressive. And when players learn to do that, Rivera said, good things tend to happen.

Related Content

Training Camp Daily 8/28: Ron Rivera Sees His Players Taking On More Responsibility 
news

Training Camp Daily 8/28: Ron Rivera Sees His Players Taking On More Responsibility 

Rivera knows it will not be easy to build a "sustainable, winning culture," but he believes his players are taking the right steps to get there.
Despite Limited Action, Chase Young Has Made His Presence Felt During His First Training Camp
news

Despite Limited Action, Chase Young Has Made His Presence Felt During His First Training Camp

Young has not always been on the field. But when he has, he's made plays that show why Washington drafted him with the No. 2 overall pick.
Training Camp Daily 8/25: Rookie Keith Ismael Is Showing Off His Versatility Along The Offensive Line
news

Training Camp Daily 8/25: Rookie Keith Ismael Is Showing Off His Versatility Along The Offensive Line

Ismael was the starting left guard during Tuesday's practice. As long as he's able show off his ability, he doesn't care where he plays.
Practice Notes 8/25: Washington's Pass-Catchers Make Plays In The Red Zone
news

Practice Notes 8/25: Washington's Pass-Catchers Make Plays In The Red Zone

Here's what we learned from Tuesday's practice.
Training Camp Daily 8/24: Ron Rivera Emphasizes Winning The Turnover Battle
news

Training Camp Daily 8/24: Ron Rivera Emphasizes Winning The Turnover Battle

Between 2013-17, the Carolina Panthers won 93.7% of their games when they won the turnover battle. Rivera wants to have similar success in Washington.
Practice Notes 8/24: Washington's Offense Is Starting To Make Progress
news

Practice Notes 8/24: Washington's Offense Is Starting To Make Progress

Here's what we learned from Monday's practice.
Practice Notes 8/23: Dwayne Haskins Finds His Rhythm 
news

Practice Notes 8/23: Dwayne Haskins Finds His Rhythm 

Here's what we learned from Sunday's practice.
Practice Notes 8/22: The Secondary Continues To Shine
news

Practice Notes 8/22: The Secondary Continues To Shine

Here's what we learned from Saturday's practice.
Training Camp Daily 8/20: Ryan Anderson Is Learning To Play Aggressive As A Defensive End
news

Training Camp Daily 8/20: Ryan Anderson Is Learning To Play Aggressive As A Defensive End

Anderson has spent the past three seasons as an outside linebacker. Now he's playing defensive end, and he loves being able to attack in the new scheme.
Troy Apke Has Impressed His Coaches And Teammates As The Starting Free Safety
news

Troy Apke Has Impressed His Coaches And Teammates As The Starting Free Safety

Apke has been the starting free safety in the first three days of training camp, and he is in the conversation for holding that role in the regular season.
Practice Notes 8/20: Younger Players Receive More Opportunities With Several Veterans Getting The Day Off
news

Practice Notes 8/20: Younger Players Receive More Opportunities With Several Veterans Getting The Day Off

Here's what we learned from Thursday's practice.

Advertising