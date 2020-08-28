Practice Notes 8/28: J.D. McKissic's Versatility Leads To Explosive Plays

DEFENSE:

-- Montez Sweat has had a exemplary training camp, and that trend continued Friday during the 1-on-1 pass rushing drill, getting past right tackle Morgan Moses to win the matchup. Rivera said he has noticed Sweat transformed his body during the offseason, saying that Sweat looks bigger and stronger than last year. He added that he can tell Sweat has responded well to what the coaching staff has asked of him.

-- Young was back in action Friday and showed why he was drafted No. 2 overall. He was quick and found ways to be around the ball. After a relatively quiet 1-on-1 pass rush drill, Young bottled up Thomas in the backfield and got some praise after the play.

After practice, Rivera said Young "looked fresh" during drills. The team still wants to gradually increase his workload, but he did receive more reps Friday than he did earlier in the week.

-- Being an interior defensive tackle doesn't lend itself to making many standout plays, but Daron Payne has found a way to affect the passing game by developing a knack for batting down passes. He has done so on multiple occasions throughout training camp, and he added another one Friday against Haskins.

-- Rivera has said that Jimmy Moreland has a knack for being around the ball, and Moreland backed up that claim during 11-on-11 drills when he wrapped up Cam Sims at the line of scrimmage.