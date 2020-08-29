Practice Notes 8/29: Dwayne Haskins Finishes Strong; Alex Smith Takes Next Step

-- Antonio Gibson continues to rotate in with the starting offense and caught a touchdown pass from Haskins on Saturday. Head coach Ron Rivera said after practice that the team has a plan for the third-round rookie but that it has yet to be fully revealed.

"I know we haven't shown you guys the whole plan," Rivera told reporters, "and that's part of the secret that we're trying to keep going into the regular season. But, Antonio is a very versatile young man, solid football player. ...We've put a lot on his plate, we really have, and he's handled it very well."

-- Adrian Peterson, who Rivera described as the tone-setter of the running backs room, ran for a 15-yard touchdown against the starting defense. Meanwhile, J.D. McKissic caught a few more passes, and Peyton Barber caught a touchdown during the 9-on-9 red zone period.

"We got some real dogs in that room, man," McKissic said. "It's very competitive."

-- Alex Smith played in his first 11-on-11 period Saturday. There was no contact because the team was in shells, but Rivera called his participation "a very big step" as Smith aims to complete his remarkable comeback.

"Sure, we were in shells today, but just the fact that he was doing something with 11 guys on the field at the same time I think is a big step in the direction that we all want to head," Rivera said of Smith. "We'll see how things unfold, we'll see how he feels tomorrow and we'll go from there."

-- Rivera said there are positions where the coaching staff is still trying to find the right combination. Left guard seems to be one of those. Wes Martin has been the starter for most of camp, but recently signed Joshua Garnett and fifth-round rookie Keith Ismael have also played there recently. On Saturday, Ismael started at center and Chase Roullier shifted to left guard.

-- Undrafted rookie Isaiah Wright caught a touchdown pass from Kyle Allen in the left corner of the end zone during 9-on-9 session.

-- Antonio Gandy-Golden was not at practice Saturday after getting hurt Friday, according to Rivera. However, Rivera said the injury is "nothing serious" and that "it will just be a matter of time" before Washington gets him back onto the field.