Practice Notes 8/30: Washington Brings The Intensity In The Final Padded Practice Of Training Camp

OFFENSE:

-- Rivera said he saw some good decisions from the quarterbacks today, and Dwayne Haskins Jr. started strong in the first two drives of 11-on-11 drills. He went 7-for-10 passing and scored a touchdown on a dime to Dontrelle Inman in the back of the end zone. Haskins floated the ball to where only Inman could make the catch, and Inman made the catch with Landon Collins in tight coverage. J.D. McKissic was his favorite target during the drills, targeting the running back three times and completing all three passes.

-- After spending the past few practices with the second group, Wes Martin was back with the starting offense Sunday. He and Geron Christian Sr. filled out the left side of the offensive line, and the duo worked well together in pass protection. They handled a blitz pickup during the second 11-on-11 drill, which gave Haskins enough time to complete a pass to Logan Thomas.

-- As usual, Terry McLaurin looked like the clear-cut No.1 receiver throughout practice. He's also started adding more attitude to his playing style. On a particular play, he caught a pass and was down by contact by Cole Holcomb, but he ran into the end zone anyway. Once he got there, McLaurin said, "That's a touchdown! I'm breaking that arm tackle!"

-- Speaking of receivers, Cam Sims was making plays all morning, regardless of what group he was playing with. During the second 11-on-11 session, Kyle Allen opened the series with a bomb to Sims down the left sideline. He was targeted again on the next play for another gain. He made five catches combined working with the starting and second groups.

-- McKissic and Antonio Gibson were featured heavily in the running game Sunday and made plays running on the edge and between the tackles. On Saturday, McKissic said he and Gibson working together would put more stress on defenses. When Gibson was asked a similar question today, he said, "I feel like we could be a problem."