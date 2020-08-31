Practice Notes 8/31: Washington Gears Up For Regular Season With Practice At FedExField

-- For the second time in three practices, Alex Smith participated in an 11-on-11 period. The players were not in full pads for either session, but he still had to deal with a full pass rush. Smith threw four passes during the eight-play session Monday, including an apparent touchdown to Peyton Barber. The other throws resulted in two incompletions and a dropped pass from Cam Sims.

"We like what Alex has been doing," Rivera said. "We like the growth we've seen. As we progress with about a week to go before we really start gearing up for the opener, we'll continue to work with him."

-- Adrian Peterson is not known for being a pass-catching back, but he's capable of producing in that area. He showed as much Monday when he caught three balls from Haskins, two of which came during the two-minute drill at the end of practice. Peterson has caught 37 passes since signing with Washington in 2018. He could exceed those numbers in offensive coordinator Scott Turner's offense, which often targets running backs in the passing game.

-- Tight end Logan Thomas has been Haskins' favorite red zone target, but Baugh assumed that role Monday. He caught two touchdowns from his former Ohio State teammate and would have hauled in another if not for Fabian Moreau breaking up a pass in the end zone. Thomas still seems to be the No.1 tight end, but Baugh has also received a bunch of first-team work.

-- With Antonio Gandy-Golden sidelined recently with an injury, fellow wideout Isaiah Wright has received some valuable reps with the second team. He made one of his best offensive plays of training camp Monday; streaking down the left sideline, Wright turned back towards Kyle Allen and quickly located the pass. He then made a twisting, leaping catch as a defender flew past, resulting in a big gain.