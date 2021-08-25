Practice Notes: Some Insight On The Defense

-- Every player has a way of showing their worth. For Curl, that has come from him being a "super intelligent guy," Del Rio said. The defensive coordinator and Harris have praised Curl's ability to play multiple positions in the secondary -- he's even done so on the same drive -- and mentioned how difficult it is to achieve that flexibility. Del Rio feels comfortable playing him at any position, whether it be in the slot or at nickel. He's a good football player, Del Rio said, and he's been a versatile piece since Day 1. It paid off in a big way last season, and even though the secondary is more crowded now, he's still found a way to be valuable.