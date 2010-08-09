Practice Report: Celebrating Redskins Football...With Fans





Redskins.com's training camp practice reports come to you with news and updates as action happens on the Redskins Park practice fields:

-- 8:38 a.m. ET

Thank You, Fans

Yes, the Redskins are practicing. Yes, there is work to be done.

But this is a day for the fans.

It remains impressive the passion and dedication of Redskins fans. It's the middle of summer, and fans come out by the thousands to watch practice.

In the words of Allen Iverson, we're talking about practice.

Fans were already lined up at the entranceway to Redskins Park at 7 a.m.

Enjoy the day, whether you're here at Redskins training camp or you're following online or on Twitter or you're catching the highlights on the nightly news.

-- 8:40 a.m. ET

Fan Appreciation Day Timeline

First off, there's no scrimmage this year.

Head coach Mike Shanahan wants to spare players excessive hitting and pounding, so he is not holding an intra-squad scrimmage, as the team has done in years past.

Here's a tentative timeline of the day's scheduled events.

At 10:30 a.m., the Redskins Marching Band and the Redskins Cheerleaders perform on the field.

Sometime between 11-11:30 a.m., Redskins general manager Bruce Allen is scheduled to address fans from the field.

After Allen's address, Redskins players arrive on the field to begin warm-ups and compete in drills.

At 12 noon, practice begins. The team typically mixes in 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills with special teams work, but there is no tackling.

The practice is scheduled to last about 90 minutes.

Afterwards, head coach Mike Shanahan will briefly address fans.

-- 8:45 a.m. ET

Can't Forget About Haynesworth

Albert Haynesworth took his conditioning report on Saturday morning.

This much we know for sure.

Any reports that he passed are premature. Nothing is official yet.

We'll see if he joins teammates -- in full pads -- for practice.

And Mike Shanahan will address the Haynesworth situation in his media session after practice.

That's the official word.

-- 8:50 a.m. ET

Saturday Scene-Setter

The Redskins have opened the gates and let fans onto the grounds about 10 minutes early.

Pop music – we're talking Black Eyed Peas and Lady Gaga and the like – is playing on huge speakers.

The weather is perfect.

The sun is shining bright, but humidity is non-existent at the moment. There's even a nice breeze.

It's still two hours or so before players are due out on the practice field. Some are in meetings, others are taking a respite between meetings. Some are in the cafeteria eating breakfast, others are in the locker room listening to music.

Meantime, the grounds are filling up fast with fans.

-- 9:19 a.m. ET

Williams Says Offense Is Progressing

Trent Williams has been with the Redskins for a little more than three months, but he can already sense that the offense is improving.

Day by day.

"I feel good about everything we have going on," Williams said. "Every practice we're getting better. We're getting new looks and the coaches are throwing a lot at us. And we're responding very well."

Williams's status will be watched on Saturday.

He tweaked his hip during Friday's practice, Mike Shanahan said.

"It got a little tight," Shanahan said. "He's getting treatment on it. He should be okay...Talking to the athletic trainer, he felt that it should not keep him from working."

-- 10:05 a.m. ET

Free raffles

Every Fan Appreciation Day, the Redskins hold free raffles and give away some great autographed merchandise.

This year is no different.

Among the items available to fans in attendance: a Brian Orakpo-signed football, practice-used football signed by Donovan McNabb, Chris Cooley and Mike Shanahan, and LaRon Landry and Clinton Portis replica jerseys.

-- 10:40 a.m. ET

Performances Underway

The Redskins Cheerleaders take the field, followed by the Redskins Marching Band.