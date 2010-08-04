Practice Report: 'D' Dominates As Installations Continue







Orakpo posted 11 sacks as a rookie last year. It's expected that he could be more disruptive playing outside linebacker in a 3-4.

"We'll see, man," he said. "Obviously they're going to put me in situations where I can rush a little more and I'm able to create turnovers, get the ball back to our offense. We'll see how it all transpires. I'm excited."

-- 8:30 a.m. ET

Welcome Beck

So the Redskins have a new quarterback on the field.

The team acquired John Beck from the Baltimore Ravens on Monday after practice. First-year cornerback Doug Dutch, a Washington, D.C., native, was shipped to the Ravens.

Beck is wearing No. 3, for those keeping score at home.

The 6-2, 215-pounder was a backup to starter Joe Flacco on the Ravens last year. During training camp this year, he was coached by former Redskins head coach Jim Zorn, now the Ravens' quarterbacks coach.

Beck entered the league in 2007 as a highly regarded second-round draft pick (40th overall) by the Miami Dolphins.

In his rookie campaign, Beck played in five games, with four starts, and completed 60-of-107 passes for 559 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. He did not play in his second season with Miami.

Beck played college football at Brigham Young. He was a three-year starter at BYU, with 885 completions on 1,418 attempts (62.4 percent) for 11,021 yards, 79 touchdowns and 34 interceptions.

-- 8:35 a.m. ET

Quick Word On Haynesworth

Albert Haynesworth did not take the conditioning test on Tuesday as he continues to rest a sore knee.

Haynesworth is out on the field, wearing his No. 92 jersey and a baseball cap.

He watched defensive linemen work through drills and continued to take mental reps.

Hoping that's the last word on Haynesworth for the day.

-- 8:36 a.m. ET

Scene Setter

It's another overcast day, but no rain clouds in the sky.

Very little humidity and a nice breeze, too.

Perfect day for Redskins training camp. Come on out if you're nearby.

Or follow us on Twitter: Gary Fitzgerald at @RedskinsDotCom , Matt Terl at @RedskinsBlog and Larry Weisman at @LarryWeisman .

-- 9:30 a.m. ET

Some 7-on-7 Work

Tuesday's practice has been heavy on drills. Players are working on the far field -- not too advantageous for fans.

Here are some quick highlights from 7-on-7:

Donovan McNabb tossed a quick pass to Roydell Williams across the middle for a nice gain. Easy route when there are fewer defenders, though.

Carlos Rogers with an interception of a Donovan McNabb pass. Rogers jumped the route and raced to the end zone for a touchdown.

First work for John Beck, he completed a pair of short passes to Ryan Torain across the middle. Torain had to reach awkwardly for the ball. Timing will come for Beck and the receivers.

-- 9:45 a.m. ET

Gano On Center Stage

As most players work on the far fpractice ield, special teams specialists work on the field closest to fans.

Graham Gano is kicking field goals on his own, giving fans a clear view of his progress.

He made all of the short range attempts.

He attempted a pair of field goals from 55 yards. First one split the uprights, drawing cheers. Second attempt was wide left.

Head coach Mike Shanahan gave Gano a vote of confidence by not bringing in veteran competition for training camp.

"I have been impressed by Graham," head coach Mike Shanahan said last week. "He has done a great job since I've been here...Hopefully we can just keep getting better in that area."

-- 9:55 a.m. ET

It's All About Technique

Redskins quarterbacks gathered at midfield while special teams drills were going on.

Under the watchful eye of offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan and quarterbacks coach Matt LaFleur, the four quarterbacks put a focus on technique.

Specifically footwork.

From the drop-back to the set to the throwing motion, proper footwork is a quarterback's best friend.