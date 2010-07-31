Practice Report: Who Has Impressed So Far In Camp?







Still, if you're looking for proof that Haynesworth has slimmed down from last year, as was reported in recent weeks, then here's your proof.

-- 8:55 a.m. ET

Malcolm Kelly

It appears that Malcolm Kelly is not practicing.

Instead, he is working with the team's athletic trainers on the sideline.

The third-year wide receiver has been slowed by a hamstring injury.

Kelly must climb his way back up the depth chart, but it's not a positive development that he is not on the field.

Mike Shanahan emphasized that Kelly and Devin Thomas will get their chances in camp even though they have been slowed by injuries. Thomas missed off-season work with a hamstring injury as well.

-- 9:00 a.m. ET

Jeremy Jarmon

Watching the defensive linemen running through drills, I noticed that Jeremy Jarmon is working with them.

He was listed as a linebacker heading into training camp, but he has bulked up to 286 pounds and is now listed as a defensive end.

Jarmon could develop into a swing player. He has versatility and could slide inside to play nose tackle in pass rushing situations.

-- 9:02 a.m. ET

Hey, It's Albert

Albert Haynesworth is at practice.

He is not practicing, though.

He walked onto the practice field alongside strength and conditioning Ray Wright and joined the defensive lineman.

He chatted briefly with defensive coordinator Jim Haslett.

Then Haynesworth moved off to the side and watched defensive linemen run through drills.

This has been your regular Haynesworth training camp update. Can I get a sponsor for this?

-- 9:20 a.m. ET

Roydell Williams

Mike Shanahan said on Friday that Joey Galloway and Roydell Williams are the top two options to start opposite Santana Moss at wide receiver.

This was immediately perceived by some to be a motivational tactic aimed at third-year receivers Devin Thomas and Malcolm Kelly.

Well, out on the field on Saturday, Williams is impressing.

During 7-on-7 work, he got a step on a defender on a crossing route and grabbed a pass from Donovan McNabb.

A few plays later, he ran a similar route to the opposite side of the field and caught a Rex Grossman pass.

-- 9:30 a.m. ET

Haynesworth Leaves

Just like that, Albert Haynesworth has departed the practice field.

He spent about 30 minutes watching the defensive linemen work through drills. He was present for some instruction by Jim Haslett and defensive line coach Jacob Burney.

Then, just as the Redskins moved into team drills, Haynesworth left along with Ray Wright.

They headed back into the practice facility.

-- 9:38 a.m. ET

Gano Show

Graham Gano kicked a series of field goals during special teams work.

Gano has just four NFL games to his credit, so his performance in training camp and preseason is critical.

He attempted a series of 25-yard and 35-yard field goals. I wasn't able to do an official count, but he appeared to be on the mark on all but one.

His only miss clanked off the uprights.

-- 9:40 a.m. ET

Lee Vickers

Another player having a solid camp? Tight end Lee Vickers, who was among the standouts during off-season work, too.

Vickers is even seeing some action with the first team, although it appears coaches are rotating all of the tight ends.

Vickers grabbed a short pass from Donovan McNabb and rumbled into open field, picking up a big chunk of yardage.

Later, Vickers ran a deeper route and caught a pass from Richard Bartel for another long gain.

Chris Cooley and Fred Davis have looked good at tight end, too. If Vickers is as good as he looks here, then the Redskins are loaded at tight end.

-- 9:50 a.m. ET

Hall Interception

Time for some 11-on-11 work.

First play, a bad pass by Donovan McNabb.

Chris Cooley ran a sideline route and DeAngelo Hall made the right read. He stepped in front of McNabb's pass for an easy interception.

Hall had a clear route to the end zone.

Credit Clinton Portis for trying to stop him. Portis raced over for the tackle, but London Fletcher blocked him out of the way of the fleet-footed Hall.

Portis and Fletcher playfully tumbled on the ground as the crowd roared in laughter.

-- 10:00 a.m. ET

More 11-on-11 Work

Here are some of the highlights from the Redskins' first series of 11-on-11.

London Fletcher read the snap perfectly and blitzed into the backfield of what would have been a certain sack on Donovan McNabb.

Solid coverage by LaRon Landry on a downfield route by Anthony Armstrong. McNabb was forced to hang on to the ball and scramble upfield.

Devin Thomas is competing for playing time amid a crowded wide receiver corps, but he needs quarterbacks to get him the ball cleanly. Twice Thomas had to dive for passes. He caught the first one from Rex Grossman, but the second pass from Richard Bartel bounced in front of him.

Another good play by Fred Davis, who caught a 20-yard pass from Grossman. Davis seems to have a knack for finding open seams in the defense.

Phillip Buchanon with solid coverage on Anthony Armstrong, breaks up a short pass from Rex Grossman.

Chris Cooley with a tough catch across the middle, then tumbles to the ground holding on to the ball.

Fullback Darrel Young caught a perfect spiral from Bartel in the flat and then lumbered downfield. At 5-11, 246 pounds, Young is a load. Remember, he was a linebacker for the Redskins in preseason last year.

Justin Tryon leaps in front of a pass to rookie tight end Logan Paulsen, swatting away Bartel's throw.

-- 10:08 a.m. ET

Portis Play

Clinton Portis took a handoff and cut right.

He escaped Brian Orakpo and raced to the outside.

Open field ahead.

Portis ran downfield, continuing to elude Orakpo, for a long gain.

It was impressive because Portis out-ran Orakpo and flashed impressive speed.

Portis is listed at 5-11 and 218 pounds, and he seems noticeably quicker than in previous years.

-- 10:25 a.m. ET

Another set of 11-on-11

Players move to 25-yard line and set up for another series of plays. Once again, here are the highlights:

Artis Hicks with a great block on London Fletcher, frees up Clinton Portis on a run to the outside. Portis and LaRon Landry collide on play.

DeAngelo Hall blitzed free into the backfield, but Donovan McNabb saw him and got off a short pass to Bobby Wade in plenty of time.

Trent Williams shows good form pushing a blitzing LaRon Landry around Donovan McNabb, creating a pocket for the QB.

Lorenzo Alexander and Kevin Barnes come in on a run blitz, wrap up Larry Johnson in the backfield for a loss of yards.

Third-team offensive line struggles in pass protection. The pocket collapses around Richard Bartel, with Jeremy Jarmon and Darrion Scott close by. It would have been a sure sack.

Terrence Austin with a nice catch across the middle, manages to stay upright as a defender tries to pull him down with an ankle tackle.

-- 10:45 a.m.

Colt Brennan's Time

After a special teams session in which coordinator Danny Smith lost his voice shouting instructions at players, the offense and defense assembled for a few more 11-on-11 plays.

Towards the end of the session, Colt Brennan came in at quarterback to lead a series of plays.

This is a critical training camp and preseason for Brennan. It appears he is getting fewer reps than Richard Bartel, last year's No. 3 QB.