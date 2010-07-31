Practice Report: Who Has Impressed So Far In Camp?

Redskins.com's training camp practice reports come to you with news and updates as action happens on the Redskins Park practice fields:
-- 7:55 a.m. ET
Who Has Impressed So Far?
Sure, it's early and the Redskins have had just two practices heading into Saturday's training camp practice. But it's not too early to get a read on who appears to be getting off to a fast start.
Lorenzo Alexander: Transitioning to outside linebacker, Alexander has slimmed down and appears to have a quick first step. Several times Alexander was in the backfield, putting pressure on the quarterback.
Larry Johnson: Johnson has continued to display how he uses physicality to bulldoze past tacklers. And of course he draws cheers every time he finishes off a run by racing to the end zone.
Fred Davis: The third-year tight end continues to emerge in the passing game. He finds a way to get open downfield and he appears to have developed a good on-field rapport with Donovan McNabb.
Terrence Austin: The rookie wide receiver has seen a lot of passes come his way in the first two days of camp. "He is a very intelligent player," head coach Mike Shanahan said. "Very few guys can come in late and pick up the offense as quickly as he did."
-- 8:15 a.m. ET
Scene Setting
Back for Day 3 of Redskins training camp. It's a warm day, but the sun is not pounding down like it was on Friday.
Big crowd on hand for a Saturday, but it's manageable.
Players are heading out to the practice field. They are wearing shorts and pads again.
Mike Shanahan emphasized on Friday that players are in full shoulder pads.
"Our tempo is always the same," Shanahan said. "When we are in shoulder pads, it is just like a live situation. The only thing we do not do is tackle.
"The first player gets the chance to wrap the guy up, and everybody else tries to strip the ball It gets our players used to game-type situations where everyone is practicing full speed and everyone is trying to get the ball."
-- 8:30 a.m. ET
Latest on Haynesworth
Albert Haynesworth is not working with the defensive linemen on the practice field.
Word around camp is that Haynesworth did not take the conditioning test this morning. This is unconfirmed, though.
Haynesworth has now missed three training camp practices.
-- 8:35 a.m. ET
More Haynesworth!
The public relations staff has distributed a new Redskins roster sheet to the media and Albert Haynesworth is listed at 335 pounds.
He was listed at 350 pounds last year.
It should be emphasized that a listed weight is sometimes not the actual weight of a player.
Still, if you're looking for proof that Haynesworth has slimmed down from last year, as was reported in recent weeks, then here's your proof.
-- 8:55 a.m. ET
Malcolm Kelly
It appears that Malcolm Kelly is not practicing.
Instead, he is working with the team's athletic trainers on the sideline.
The third-year wide receiver has been slowed by a hamstring injury.
Kelly must climb his way back up the depth chart, but it's not a positive development that he is not on the field.
Mike Shanahan emphasized that Kelly and Devin Thomas will get their chances in camp even though they have been slowed by injuries. Thomas missed off-season work with a hamstring injury as well.
-- 9:00 a.m. ET
Jeremy Jarmon
Watching the defensive linemen running through drills, I noticed that Jeremy Jarmon is working with them.
He was listed as a linebacker heading into training camp, but he has bulked up to 286 pounds and is now listed as a defensive end.
Jarmon could develop into a swing player. He has versatility and could slide inside to play nose tackle in pass rushing situations.
-- 9:02 a.m. ET
Hey, It's Albert
Albert Haynesworth is at practice.
He is not practicing, though.
He walked onto the practice field alongside strength and conditioning Ray Wright and joined the defensive lineman.
He chatted briefly with defensive coordinator Jim Haslett.
Then Haynesworth moved off to the side and watched defensive linemen run through drills.
This has been your regular Haynesworth training camp update. Can I get a sponsor for this?
-- 9:20 a.m. ET
Roydell Williams
Mike Shanahan said on Friday that Joey Galloway and Roydell Williams are the top two options to start opposite Santana Moss at wide receiver.
This was immediately perceived by some to be a motivational tactic aimed at third-year receivers Devin Thomas and Malcolm Kelly.
Well, out on the field on Saturday, Williams is impressing.
During 7-on-7 work, he got a step on a defender on a crossing route and grabbed a pass from Donovan McNabb.
A few plays later, he ran a similar route to the opposite side of the field and caught a Rex Grossman pass.
-- 9:30 a.m. ET
Haynesworth Leaves
Just like that, Albert Haynesworth has departed the practice field.
He spent about 30 minutes watching the defensive linemen work through drills. He was present for some instruction by Jim Haslett and defensive line coach Jacob Burney.
Then, just as the Redskins moved into team drills, Haynesworth left along with Ray Wright.
They headed back into the practice facility.
-- 9:38 a.m. ET
Gano Show
Graham Gano kicked a series of field goals during special teams work.
Gano has just four NFL games to his credit, so his performance in training camp and preseason is critical.
He attempted a series of 25-yard and 35-yard field goals. I wasn't able to do an official count, but he appeared to be on the mark on all but one.
His only miss clanked off the uprights.
-- 9:40 a.m. ET
Lee Vickers
Another player having a solid camp? Tight end Lee Vickers, who was among the standouts during off-season work, too.
Vickers is even seeing some action with the first team, although it appears coaches are rotating all of the tight ends.
Vickers grabbed a short pass from Donovan McNabb and rumbled into open field, picking up a big chunk of yardage.
Later, Vickers ran a deeper route and caught a pass from Richard Bartel for another long gain.
Chris Cooley and Fred Davis have looked good at tight end, too. If Vickers is as good as he looks here, then the Redskins are loaded at tight end.
-- 9:50 a.m. ET
Hall Interception
Time for some 11-on-11 work.
First play, a bad pass by Donovan McNabb.
Chris Cooley ran a sideline route and DeAngelo Hall made the right read. He stepped in front of McNabb's pass for an easy interception.
Hall had a clear route to the end zone.
Credit Clinton Portis for trying to stop him. Portis raced over for the tackle, but London Fletcher blocked him out of the way of the fleet-footed Hall.
Portis and Fletcher playfully tumbled on the ground as the crowd roared in laughter.
-- 10:00 a.m. ET
More 11-on-11 Work
Here are some of the highlights from the Redskins' first series of 11-on-11.
- London Fletcher read the snap perfectly and blitzed into the backfield of what would have been a certain sack on Donovan McNabb.
- Solid coverage by LaRon Landry on a downfield route by Anthony Armstrong. McNabb was forced to hang on to the ball and scramble upfield.
- Devin Thomas is competing for playing time amid a crowded wide receiver corps, but he needs quarterbacks to get him the ball cleanly. Twice Thomas had to dive for passes. He caught the first one from Rex Grossman, but the second pass from Richard Bartel bounced in front of him.
- Another good play by Fred Davis, who caught a 20-yard pass from Grossman. Davis seems to have a knack for finding open seams in the defense.
- Phillip Buchanon with solid coverage on Anthony Armstrong, breaks up a short pass from Rex Grossman.
- Chris Cooley with a tough catch across the middle, then tumbles to the ground holding on to the ball.
- Fullback Darrel Young caught a perfect spiral from Bartel in the flat and then lumbered downfield. At 5-11, 246 pounds, Young is a load. Remember, he was a linebacker for the Redskins in preseason last year.
- Justin Tryon leaps in front of a pass to rookie tight end Logan Paulsen, swatting away Bartel's throw.
-- 10:08 a.m. ET
Portis Play
Clinton Portis took a handoff and cut right.
He escaped Brian Orakpo and raced to the outside.
Open field ahead.
Portis ran downfield, continuing to elude Orakpo, for a long gain.
It was impressive because Portis out-ran Orakpo and flashed impressive speed.
Portis is listed at 5-11 and 218 pounds, and he seems noticeably quicker than in previous years.
-- 10:25 a.m. ET
Another set of 11-on-11
Players move to 25-yard line and set up for another series of plays. Once again, here are the highlights:
- Artis Hicks with a great block on London Fletcher, frees up Clinton Portis on a run to the outside. Portis and LaRon Landry collide on play.
- DeAngelo Hall blitzed free into the backfield, but Donovan McNabb saw him and got off a short pass to Bobby Wade in plenty of time.
- Trent Williams shows good form pushing a blitzing LaRon Landry around Donovan McNabb, creating a pocket for the QB.
- Lorenzo Alexander and Kevin Barnes come in on a run blitz, wrap up Larry Johnson in the backfield for a loss of yards.
- Third-team offensive line struggles in pass protection. The pocket collapses around Richard Bartel, with Jeremy Jarmon and Darrion Scott close by. It would have been a sure sack.
- Terrence Austin with a nice catch across the middle, manages to stay upright as a defender tries to pull him down with an ankle tackle.
-- 10:45 a.m.
Colt Brennan's Time
After a special teams session in which coordinator Danny Smith lost his voice shouting instructions at players, the offense and defense assembled for a few more 11-on-11 plays.
Towards the end of the session, Colt Brennan came in at quarterback to lead a series of plays.
This is a critical training camp and preseason for Brennan. It appears he is getting fewer reps than Richard Bartel, last year's No. 3 QB.
First play, Brennan did a nice job on a fake handoff to Willie Parker. Then he rolled left. His toss to Logan Paulsen was off the mark. The coverage was solid and the pass was too high.
Next play, Brennan found Parker on a short pass across the middle of the field.
Brennan's best pass was a throw to Devin Thomas running an out pattern.
His deep throw to Thomas down the right sideline was overthrown. Way overthrown. The pass sailed out of bounds.
-- 11:25 a.m. ET
Update On Kelly
After practice, Mike Shanahan said that Malcolm Kelly missed practice due to a pulled hamstring. The injury is not thought to be serious, though.
"He has a little bit of a pull," Shanahan said. "He's getting treatment. I don't think it's a bad pull, so hopefully in the next couple of days he'll be ready."
Kelly initially suffered the injury last week working with Donovan McNabb in Arizona. Still, Kelly was able to participate in the first two days of training camp.
He worked with athletic trainers during Saturday's practice.
"He went out there [on Friday] and he didn't feel like he could go full speed, so he did a couple of reps and he felt a twinge in there," Shanahan said. "The trainers and doctors felt it was in his best interests to get some treatment. When he's ready to go full speed, he'll be out there."
Shanahan added: "I told [Kelly], 'You have to be smart. You just can't go out there and set yourself back another two weeks.' I think he'll know. 'Just be smart. Don't come back a day early and set yourself back. You know your body.'"
-- 11:30 a.m. ET
Last word on Haynesworth...For Today
Albert Haynesworth experienced swelling in his knee on Saturday morning and was advised by team doctors to not take the Redskins' conditioning test.
"Albert came in quite early [on Saturday morning] and his knee was irritated," Mike Shanahan said. "The recommendation from the doctors was to have him not run. He hit the bike and got some treatment. Hopefully [the swelling] subsides and he can get back in football shape."
For the third day in a row, Haynesworth did not participate in Redskins practice. He won't participate until he passes the conditioning test.
After practice, Haynesworth was back on the field to work with head athletic trainer Larry Hess on his knee injury.
Shanahan said he did not know when Haynesworth would be able to re-take the conditioning test.
"It all depends on his knee and how he's feeling," Shanahan said. "I never said he had to take the test every day. I only want him in football shape. When he feels like he can pass the test, we'll let him take it. If he passes it, we'll let him practice with the team."
Added Shanahan: "I think it's in his best interests. He has to be in football shape. There's a setback already -- there's a little bit of swelling in his knee. Hopefully it's not too bad so that he can keep on conditioning and get out with the team in the near future."