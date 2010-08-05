Practice Report: Young Players Get a Chance As Veterans Rest





Redskins.com's training camp practice reports come to you with news and updates as action happens on the Redskins Park practice fields:

-- 8:07 a.m. ET

New Practice Routine

Wednesday is the seventh day of Redskins training camp, which means we are a week into it now.

Yep, still no Albert Haynesworth. He did not run the conditioning test again on Wednesday -- he's still resting his knee.

Meantime, Mike Shanahan has changed the practice script. It's still heavy on installations, but there is more 7-on-7 work.

Which means more one-on-one action.

Asked on Tuesday if there would be more one-on-one action, Mike Shanahan replied: "It all depends on how we feel...We can see a lot of different situations with one-on-ones, with picking up different stunts.

"We will probably go a couple of days with some good one-on-ones and seven-on-sevens and the quarterbacks will work on some of their footwork as well."

The value of the one-on-ones?

"You get a chance to match people up," Shanahan said. "It is not always a realistic situation, but you put a player in awkward situations where it is you against another player to see how they compete and how they do against some different players."

-- 8:17 a.m. ET

Morning Scene-Setter

Players are making their way to the practice field.

It is a little more humid this morning than the previous two days. There's no hint or expectation of rain, though.

Mike Shanahan walks out to the practice field and slaps hands with a group of fans along a railing.

Fans shout "Albert!" as Albert Haynesworth walks by. Amid all of the controversy at Redskins Park, he has been surprisingly well-received.

Players begin a brief walk-through session before stretching.

Work has begun.

-- 8:29 a.m. ET

Daniel M. Snyder Interview

On Tueesday afternoon, I joined Matt Terl and Larry Weisman in the executive conference room at Redskins Park for an interview with owner Daniel M. Snyder.

It was a wide-ranging interview, touching on a variety of topics.

The newsier tidbits:

On improvements to Redskins Park grounds: "I think we continually upgrade Redskins Park and we continually look at the field quality. But we are also looking more and more at building an indoor practice facility. One of the things that I really dream about having here as well is a museum. I love to have a Redskins museum."

On a timetable for a Redskins museum: "Hopefully in the near future. The Redskins museum to me would be really important. I've been collecting now, since I've bought the team, a tremendous archive. It's in storage. We have some great stuff that would really be fantastic. The history here, the tradition here, the fan base – it would be really exciting to give the fans an opportunity to see all that."

On Albert Haynesworth: "Well, I'm hoping that he passes the conditioning test set out, and I'm looking forward to seeing him out there with the rest of the guys and moving forward. I think that Coach Shanahan has a handle on everything here, and things'll work out great."

On Expectations for the 2010 Redskins: "Well, my expectations after what the fans and everyone went through the last two seasons, particularly last year, are to go in the right direction. I think we're doing that now. I feel very, very comfortable with Mike and Bruce and where we're going now. It starts there. And then I really do believe that Mike sees this team as a good team that is not looking backwards but is looking forwards. And his optimism is contagious."

-- 8:40 a.m. ET

Snyder on McNabb

During Tuesday's Redskins.com interview with Daniel M. Snyder, I asked him if, with Donovan McNabb in Washington now, if this was the most comfortable he has been with a quarterback during his tenure as owner.

His reply: "Sure. As owner, yes. As a fan, I was clearly confident in Sonny Jurgensen and the rest of the greats, and I think we've now got a great. We have a franchise quarterback. They're awfully hard to come by."

I followed that up with a question intended to get an idea on contract extension talks with McNabb.

His initial reply?

"I hope he doesn't retire until Brett Favre does."

Laughter, of course.

Favre reportedly announced on Tuesday that he may retire instead of returning to the Minnesota Vikings – who the Redskins play in Week 12 at FedExField this year – for a 20th season.

So either Snyder does not believe Favre is retiring anytime soon or he expects McNabb to retire any second now.

After the interview, I checked with Redskins senior vice president Tony Wyllie just to clarify his response.

I was told his response could be simply, "Yes."

-- 9:02 a.m. ET

Wale Arrives

Washington, D.C., rapper and Redskins fan Wale is in attendance at training camp.