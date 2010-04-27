News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Premium Season Ticket Referral Offer

Apr 27, 2010 at 01:43 PM 

         **There is no better time to refer a family member, friend, or business associate!

         $1,000 will be deducted from your 2010 invoice for every new pair of seats sold in connection with this offer.* Tailgate together before the game, celebrate after a big play and enjoy the Club Level during the 5th Quarter Party. **  

         **Exclusively for existing Premium Customers- Call (301) 276-6800**</center>  

         *$500 per seat ($1,000 per pair of seats) will be deducted from Licensee's 2010 season invoice for each new seat purchase arising directly out of the Licensee's referral. Deduction only applies to 2010 season invoice. Deduction does not apply for the 2011 season or any subsequent season. Applies only to new premium seat contracts signed between October 1, 2009 and June 1, 2010. Offer does not apply to any previous purchase or referrals. Cannot be combined with any other offer. Current pricing applies. Multi-year contract required, can be co-terminus with existing seats if existing seats are under contract through the 2012 season. If newly purchased seats are not fully paid for the 2010 seasons, any 2010 invoice deduction will be voided and full payment will be required prior to ticket mailing. Other terms and conditions apply.</td>
     </tr>
 </tbody>

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

