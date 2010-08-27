Preseason Week 3: Redskins (1-1) vs. Jets (1-1)







Washington has used unrestricted free agency to acquire 40 players, including Casey Rabach in 2005, Andre Carter in 2006, London Fletcher in 2007, DeAngelo Hall in 2008, Albert Haynesworth in 2009 and Ma'ake Kemoeatu in 2010.

Nine Redskins players were acquired as undrafted rookie free agents. This group includes offensive linemen Stephon Heyer and Edwin Williams and cornerback Byron Westbrook, all local products.

The team has acquired six players via trade: Clinton Portis, Santana Moss, Donovan McNabb, Adam Carriker, Jammal Brown and John Beck.

The Redskins have claimed just one player off waivers: cornerback Ramzee Robinson.

-- Redskins Offensive Preseason Leaders

Rex Grossman leads the Redskins' quarterbacks with a 97.7 rating in the first two preseason games. He has completed 25-of-39 passes for 335 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Ryan Torain leads the Redskins' running backs with 64 yards on 18 carries. Rookie Keiland Williams has 57 yards and two touchdown runs on 13 carries.

Anthony Armstrong has posted six catches for 91 yards to lead the Redskins' receivers. He is followed by Chris Cooley and Roydell Williams, who have five catches each.

Brandon Banks has a 20.0-yard average on five punt returns. That average is boosted by his 77-yard punt return for a touchdown against Buffalo on Aug. 13.

-- Redskins Defensive Preseason Leaders

LaRon Landry leads the Redskins' defense with nine tackles (seven solo) in two preseason games. He is followed by London Fletcher and Lendy Holmes, who have eight tackles each.

Albert Haynesworth and Robert Henson have posted the defense's only sacks of preseason -- both came in the fourth quarter against Baltimore on Aug. 21.

DeAngelo Hall has an interception and a forced fumble in two preseason games. Holmes has also recorded an interception and Rocky McIntosh has also forced a fumble.

On special teams, Henson has made an impact, leading with three tackles on kick coverage. Kevin Barnes and Fred Davis have two tackles on kick coverage.

-- Dearth Invader

Redskins long snapper James Dearth returns to face the Jets, the team he played for from 2001-09. He signed with the Redskins on Aug. 15.

Dearth served as the Jets' long snapper for 144 consecutive regular season games and eight postseason contests. He registered 32 special teams tackles over that span.

In 2001, Dearth caught three passes for 10 yards and a touchdown while playing tight end for the Jets.

Dearth is competing for the Redskins' long snapper job with first-year player Nick Sundberg. He did not play in the Redskins' preseason game against Baltimore on Aug. 21.

-- Jenkins A Terp

New York Jets nose tackle Kris Jenkins played college football at the University of Maryland from 1997-2000.

He was a three-year starter for the Terps and earned All-ACC recognition as a senior with 62 tackles, eight sacks and a fumble recovery.

Jenkins was a second-round draft pick (44th overall) of the Carolina Panthers in 2001. He joined the Jets in 2008 as a free agent.

Jenkins played with Redskins nose tackle Ma'ake Kemoeatu and Lorenzo Alexander from 2006-07 while in Carolina.

-- Draft History

The Redskins and Jets made a draft day deal in 2006 that appears to have worked out well for both clubs.

The Redskins sent their 2006 second- and sixth-round picks and a 2007 second-round pick to the Jets for their second-round pick (35th overall).

The Redskins selected linebacker Rocky McIntosh with their second-round pick.

The Jets used their picks to eventually acquire quarterback Kellen Clemens (after additional trade with Dallas), linebacker David Harris (after additional trade with Green Bay) and cornerback Drew Coleman (after additional trade with Dallas).

-- Moss vs. Coles

Santana Moss and New York Jets wide receiver Laveranues Coles were traded for each other in March 2005. The results?

Since 2005, Moss has played 76 games for the Redskins with 349 catches for 5,027 yards and 27 touchdowns. He set a Redskins franchise record in 2005 with 1,483 receiving yards.

In the same span, Coles has played 76 games for the Jets and Cincinnati Bengals with 332 catches for 3,953 yards and 29 touchdowns.

-- In the Meadowlands

Friday's preseason game against the New York Jets is the Redskins' first of two trips to the New Meadowlands Stadium in 2010.

The Redskins will play the New York Giants at the stadium on Sunday. Dec. 5 in an NFC East clash.

New Meadowlands Stadium opened on Aug. 16 with a preseason game between the Giants and Jets. The Giants won the inaugural game 31-16.

-- On the Road Again

The Redskins will travel 11,124 miles in 2010, the 25th most in the NFL. For the second year in a row, they have the shortest travel schedule in the NFC East.

The San Francisco 49ers travel 35,219 miles, most in the NFL. The Cincinnati Bengals travel 6,688 miles, least in the NFL.

The total distance traveled by all NFL teams is 507,050 miles. This is 71,862 fewer miles than 2009, when teams traveled a total of 578,912 miles.

-- What's Next?

The Redskins close out preseason with a trip to the West Coast to take on the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday, Sept. 2 at University of Phoenix Stadium. Kickoff is 10 p.m. ET.

The Redskins and Cardinals franchises have met just once previously in the preseason when the St. Louis Cardinals visited Washington in 1971. The Redskins won 20-13.

The trip will be the farthest for the Redskins for a preseason games since playing San Francisco in the American Bowl in Osaka, Japan, in 2002. It will mark Washington's longest trip in the United States for a preseason contest since playing at the Los Angeles Raiders in 1992.