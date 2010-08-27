Preseason Week 3: Redskins 16, Jets 11

Gameday Graphic for Game on 08/26/2010





The Redskins defeated the New York Jets 16-11 on Friday night at New Meadowlands Stadium, boosting their preseason record to 2-1.

Larry Johnson's 15-yard touchdown on a screen pass late in the fourth quarter proved to be the game-winning score.

Redskins starters played most of the first half. Graham Gano kicked a pair of field goals to give the Redskins a 6-5 lead at halftime.

With Donovan McNabb sidelined with an ankle injury, Rex Grossman drew the start at quarterback.

Grossman finished the first half with 8-of-16 completions for 111 yards. He was sacked once and finished with a 72.7 quarterback rating.

He seemed to develop a good rapport with Santana Moss but he struggled on third downs – the offense was just 1-of-6 in that category in the first half. He also failed to hold on to a snap and had to kick the ball out of the end zone for a safety.

For the second week in a row, the offense could not muster a strong run game against a sound Jets defense. Willie Parker started at running back and had eight carries for just 16 yards in the game.

Defensively, the Redskins struggled in the ground game, with Jets running backs LaDainian Tomlinson and Shonn Greene breaking off several long runs. The defense allowed 161 rushing yards and 5.0 yards per carry in the game.

The defense made up for it by posting four sacks and being opportunistic with turnovers. DeAngelo Hall had a first-half interception and Phillip Buchanon, Robert Henson and Darrion Scott each forced fumbles.

Like the Redskins, the Jets were just 1-of-6 on third downs in the first half.

-- FIRST QUARTER

The Redskins and New York Jets were tied at 3-3 at the end of the first quarter.

Midway through the quarter, Rex Grossman led an impressive drive downfield,, completing a 29-yard pass to Santana Moss to get into scoring range. The offense was aided by a 15-yard roughing the passer penalty by linebacker Bart Scott.

On 3rd-and-6 at the Jets' 9-yard line, Grossman felt pressure up the middle and threw the ball at the feet of Moss for an incompletion.

The Redskins settled for a 27-yard field goal by Graham Gano.

Earlier, the Jets got on the scoreboard on their opening possession. Quarterback Mark Sanchez threw a 17-yard pass to wide receiver Braylon Edwards, going after Reed Doughty in coverage.

After Sanchez moved the offense into scoring range, he was sacked by Adam Carriker to thwart the drive. The Jets converted a 45-yard field goal by kicker Nick Folk.

-- SECOND QUARTER

Defense ruled the first half at New Meadowlands Stadium, and the Redskins held a 6-5 advantage at halftime.

Midway through the quarter, DeAngelo Hall intercepted a Mark Sanchez pass in the red zone and returned the ball to the Redskins' 41-yard line.

Rex Grossman's 20-yard throw to Joey Galloway downfield helped set up Graham Gano's 42-yard field goal midway through the quarter.

The Redskins struggled running the ball, with Willie Parker logging eight carries for just 16 yards.

Late in the first half, the offense was backed up at its own 6-yard line. Grossman lost grasp of the ball on the snap and he had to kick the ball out of the end zone to avoid a Jets recovery in the end zone. The result was a safety.

The Redskins had a scoring opportunity late in the first half, but on a 3rd-and-10 play at the Jets' 44-yard line, Grossman was sacked by linebacker Calvin Pace. He fumbled the ball and Jammal Brown recovered to keep the ball in the Redskins' possession.

-- THIRD QUARTER

The Redskins held a 9-5 lead over the Jets at the end of the third quarter.

While the Redskins turned more to backups and even some third-stringers, the Jets kept their starters in the game on both sides of the ball.

John Beck took over at quarterback and guided the Redskins downfield on his first drive. He connected with rookie Terrence Austin three times, including a short pass that Austin turned into a 17-yard gain and moved the ball in Jets territory.

Beck's drive stalled when he was sacked by defensive backs Kyle Wilson and Jim Leonhard at the 23-yard line.

Graham Gano converted a 41-yard field goal, his third of the game, to extend the Redskins' lead.

Late in the quarter, the Jets' first-team offense stayed in the game for more reps against the Redskins' backups.

Mark Sanchez completed a pair of 10-yard passes to tight end Dustin Keller to overcome a holding penalty and move into scoring range.

-- FOURTH QUARTER

One play into the fourth quarter, the Jets grabbed the lead from the Redskins.

Mark Sanchez threw a pass across the middle to Dustin Keller, who dove past the goal line for the touchdown. It was the fourth time that Sanchez and Keller connected on the drive.

Down 11-9, the Redskins alternated John Beck and Richard Bartel at quarterback.

It was Larry Johnson who started to find some running room late in the quarter. He broke loose on an 18-yard run to the Jets 17-yard line.

One play later, Johnson caught a screen pass from Bartel and turned up-field. He followed a block by Kory Lichtensteiger and made his way 15 yards into the end zone for the g0-ahead score.

The Jets had one last chance, but Darrion Scott sacked quarterback Mark Brunell and forced a fumble that was recovered by Kevin Barnes. The turnover sealed the win for the Redskins.