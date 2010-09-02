Preseason Week 4: Cardinals 20, Redskins 10







Washington has used unrestricted free agency to acquire 40 players, including Casey Rabach in 2005, Andre Carter in 2006, London Fletcher in 2007, DeAngelo Hall in 2008, Albert Haynesworth in 2009 and Ma'ake Kemoeatu in 2010.

Nine Redskins players were acquired as undrafted rookie free agents. This group includes offensive linemen Stephon Heyer and Edwin Williams and cornerback Byron Westbrook, all local products.

The team has acquired six players via trade: Clinton Portis, Santana Moss, Donovan McNabb, Adam Carriker, Jammal Brown and John Beck.

The Redskins have claimed just one player off waivers: cornerback Ramzee Robinson.

-- All About Grimm

Redskins great Russ Grimm was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Aug. 7 in Canton, Ohio. Grimm is currently the Cardinals' assistant head coach-run game coordinator-offensive line coach.

An All-American out of Pitt, Grimm was selected by the Redskins in the third round (69th overall) of the 1981 NFL Draft and he went on to spend the next 19 years with the organization as player and coach.

Grimm had a remarkable career with the Redskins as a member of the famed "Hogs" offensive line. He started 11 seasons at guard and center and earned four consecutive Pro Bowl berths (1983-86) and was a first-team selection to the 1980s All-Decade Team.

He also helped lead the Redskins to four Super Bowl appearances and three victories.

After his playing days, Grimm began his coaching career as the tight ends coach for Washington, holding that position from 1992-96 before moving to coach the Redskins offensive line from 1997-2000. He coached Chris Samuels and Jon Jansen, the Redskins' bookend tackles most of the last decade.

-- Local Ties

Cardinals cornerback Greg Toler hails from Washington, D.C., and was a two-time All-Metro choice as a cornerback, wide receiver and return specialist at Northwestern High School.

Cornerback Phillip Buchanon is the brother of Cardinals wide receiver Ed Gant.

Defensive lineman Vonnie Holliday is the cousin of Cardinals linebacker O'Brien Schofield.

Running back Ryan Torain and cornerback Justin Tryon played college football at Arizona State.

Wide receiver Bobby Wade played college football at University of Arizona.

-- Redskins Offensive Preseason Leaders

Rex Grossman leads the Redskins' quarterbacks with a 90.4 rating in the first three preseason games. He has completed 33-of-55 passes for 446 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Ryan Torain leads the Redskins' running backs with 72 yards on 23 carries. Rookie Keiland Williams has 68 yards and two touchdown runs on 17 carries.

Anthony Armstrong has posted seven catches for 101 yards to lead the Redskins' receivers. He is followed by Santana Moss, Chris Cooley and Roydell Williams, who have six catches each.

Brandon Banks has a 18.0-yard average on six punt returns. That average is boosted by his 77-yard punt return for a touchdown against Buffalo on Aug. 13.

-- Redskins Defensive Preseason Leaders

LaRon Landry and Perry Riley lead the Redskins' defense with 12 tackles each in the first three preseason games. He is followed by London Fletcher, who has 10 tackles.

Six defenders have posted one sack each in preseason: Robert Henson, Chris Wilson, Darrion Scott, Jeremy Jarmon, Albert Haynesworth and Adam Carriker.

DeAngelo Hall has two interceptions and a forced fumble in two preseason games. Lendy Holmes has also recorded an interception.

On special teams, Henson has made an impact, leading with four tackles on kick coverage. Anthony Armstrong and Chris Horton have three tackles each.

-- Rushing Leaders

With Clinton Portis, Larry Johnson and Willie Parker on the roster, all of whom have two Pro Bowl selections to their credit, the Redskins have three of the top 12 active rushing leaders in the NFL.

Portis has 9,696 career rushing yards to rank third, Johnson has 6,219 career rushing yards to rank seventh and Parker has 5,378 career rushing yards to rank 11th.

LaDainian Tomlinson of the New York Jets leads with 12,490 career rushing yards.

Portis, Johnson and Parker have combined for 21,293 rushing yards and 152 touchdowns. All three rank in the top 93 in NFL history in rushing yards and are among 109 players to have rushed for at least 5,000 yards.

-- London Calling

London Fletcher enters the 2010 campaign with 151 consecutive starts, a figure which ranks fourth among active players. (Brett Favre at 285, Peyton Manning at 192 and Ronde Barber at 167.)

Fletcher has not missed a game since entering the league as an undrafted rookie free agent with the St. Louis Rams in 1998.

His 192 consective games streak is tied for second among active players behind Minnesota's Brett Favre.

Since joining the Redskins in 2007, Fletcher has led the team in tackles each of his three seasons with the club. He earned his first Pro Bowl selection following the 2009 season.

-- Cooley Coming On

Chris Cooley could emerge as the greatest Redskins tight end in franchise history this year.

For his 6-year career, Cooley has 343 receptions for 3,789 yards and 30 touchdowns.

Among tight ends, he is ranked second all-time in all three categories in franchise history behind Jerry Smith, whose 13-year career is twice that of Cooley.

Cooley already holds the Redskins record for most receptions by a tight end in a single season with 83 in 2008.

-- On the Road Again

The Redskins will travel 11,124 miles in 2010, the 25th most in the NFL. For the second year in a row, they have the shortest travel schedule in the NFC East.

The San Francisco 49ers travel 35,219 miles, most in the NFL. The Cincinnati Bengals travel 6,688 miles, least in the NFL.

The total distance traveled by all NFL teams is 507,050 miles. This is 71,862 fewer miles than 2009, when teams traveled a total of 578,912 miles.

-- Slowik Family Reunion

The Slowik family comes together for Thursday night's preseason game in Arizona.

Bob Slowik is the Redskins' secondary coach and his son Bobby is a Redskins video assistant.

One of his other sons, Ryan, is a Cardinals defensive quality control coach.

-- What's Next?

Preparations begins in earnest for the Redskins' regular season opener: Sunday, Sept. 12 against the Dallas Cowboys at FedExField.

Kickoff is 8:20 p.m. The game is broadcast nationally on NBC.