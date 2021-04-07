President's Brief: A Network Of Our Fans, By Our Fans, For Our Fans

We've learned a lot about our fans in the past nine months, but some of the most valuable bits of information we've discovered are all the things they have in common.

People might look at our older fans (I'm talking about the "Day 1's," the "OGs" who have supported the team for decades), Millennials and Gen Zers and see them as demographics with nothing connecting them other than the football team. To be fair, they are all different in their own ways, but these groups and others, regardless of background, share a bunch of emotions emanating from their support of the team.

This is a big reason why hearing from our fanbase during the various stages of our rebranding efforts has been, and will continue to be important to us. Part of our job has been taking all the different kinds of submissions -- whether it be from 5-year-old kids with the homemade drawings in crayon and backwards letters that make your heart melt (I'm not crying, you're crying!), the diehard fans who write long letters about their experiences or the people who clearly have a graphic design background and send in packages of uniform designs (we appreciate the flex) -- and deciphering the common threads that unite our fanbase.

We're able to do this by digging deeper into figuring out the "why" behind certain decisions (Why do fans choose one logo over the other? Why is it important that certain aspects from the past be included in the future?). We've already seen that philosophy bear some fruit in the decision to keep the burgundy and gold colors, and we'll continue to do that as we draw closer to making our final decisions. From what we've gathered so far, these are the fans' biggest common factors when choosing a new brand:

Resilience and grit: It's the old saying of, "whenever we're down, we get back up," the desire to fight and persevere regardless of the external circumstances.

Traditional: See above and last week's blog on why keeping burgundy and gold was a decision we could stamp as "approved" early on in the process. You can also see this as a motivating force for having various alumni and their opinions in mind and involved when crafting an identity.

Team over egos: Putting the motivation for personal glory aside in favor of helping and improving the team and organization.

Unity: A feeling of "togetherness," striving towards a common goal and rooting for a team with one central message.