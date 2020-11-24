President's Weekly Brief: This Is The Way

Hi Washington Football Family,

Tuesday is the classic "Day Off" for the guys on the squad, where they are focused on recovery, spending a little time with family, and pivoting their attention to the next game. A deep breath if you will. I thought that I would take advantage of that natural break in the week to give you a weekly update on the business side of the Washington Football House. I use a slightly longer format to answer some of the things I expect are on your minds, since 280 characters don't allow you to get details and often bring out the shittiest aspects in all of us 😊. So here we go…

Reflections From Bengals Week

Every so often, we are reminded that NFL players are part of a much bigger fraternity than what people normally see on the field.

We saw that Sunday when Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow went down with a knee injury in the third quarter (truly praying for a full and speedy recovery for Joe). Despite being in the middle of a hotly contested 9-7 game, both sidelines, including his former Ohio State teammates -- Dwayne Haskins Jr., Terry McLaurin and Chase Young -- were all there supporting him as he was carted off the field.

These players know their fates are tied; when one player succeeds, it often benefits everyone else. A free agent gets a record contract and the bar goes up for every future free agent at that position. An overlooked journeyman has a breakout season and other teams realize they should give similar players on their squad more playing time. When one guy successfully transitions to a post-NFL career, players celebrate because he can and will create opportunities for them as well. Players are almost always pulling for each other when the whistle stops.

I experienced a version of this support during my own career in one of my many "trial by fire" moments when I was playing for the Browns. On the first play during one of our matchups with the Patriots, our starting running back went down with an ankle sprain. I was the only other active running back on the roster that week. I took every snap on offense and still did my role on special teams. I was completely exhausted, but I felt like I had played a decent game.

Despite battling and butting helmets with Rodney Harrison all game, he came up to me afterwards and said, "Hey, man, you did your thing. You just got paid today. I'm excited for you."

While we on the business side are not battling with opponents on the field, the corollary we can take from this is we need to look at each department's and individual's success as a benefit to the whole team. Each department and team member should have their own performance goals (i.e., $X in line item revenue) that guide their work throughout the year. However, if these goals indirectly harm another part of the business or don't encourage cross department collaboration, we will fail at delivering good service and an innovative, high quality fan experience. Even beyond that, we can and should remain in open dialogue with other teams in the league, thereby exchanging ideas that will be beneficial to the entire league.