President's Weekly Brief: We Could All Learn Something From Terry McLaurin

Hi Washington Football Family,

Tuesday is the classic "Day Off" for the guys on the squad, where they are focused on recovery, spending a little time with family, and pivoting their attention to the next game. A deep breath if you will. I thought that I would take advantage of that natural break in the week to give you a weekly update on the business side of the Washington Football House. I use a slightly longer format to answer some of the things I expect are on your minds, since 280 characters don't allow you to get details and often bring out the shittiest aspects in all of us 😊. So here we go…

Reflections From The Giants Week

Unfortunately, I'm not able to write to you after consecutive division victories; it was a tough loss. But, there were some truly great highlights from that afternoon, most notably our fans returning to the FedExField (Welcome back! We missed you!) and hearing them chant Terry McLaurin's name after his 68-yard touchdown.

That commendation resonated on multiple levels for me, not just because the sports world celebrated his designation as a team captain last week or because he made a great play (by now, we should come to expect that from him), but also because of who I have observed Terry to be as a leader off the field as well.

There's a Maya Angelou quote that I believe perfectly captures Terry: "People might not always remember what you did, but people will always remember how you made them feel." I occasionally end up in the same social circles as the guys on the team (there are only so many barbershops and tattoo artists in Loudoun County), and the things I hear about Terry are remarkable.

When people in the community meet Terry, they feel as if they're the center of his attention and are highly valued. They feel like the people around him are the real focus of his time. He puts out his energy towards others, and the people who have had the pleasure of meeting him describe him as someone who is responsible, capable, highly intellectual, means what he says and follows through on his commitments.