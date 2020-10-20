President's Weekly Brief: Leadership Requires Decisiveness; Kittens Invade FedExField 

Business Question Of The Week

Why is it important that a football team is talking about voting?

I love this question, because it gives us a chance to explain what we are doing as an organization to try and contribute to our society. The simple answer is that we are more than just a football team. It may surprise some, but our sole priority is not what happens on the field. We are a business in the DMV community, and I believe businesses and corporations can provide more than just jobs and taxes to the communities in which they live or in which they are situated.

Let's make one thing clear first: I am not someone who believes in the idea that a corporation has the obligation to be more than what it is: an entity that creates a valuable product for society, turns a profit for providing it, and treats employees and customers fairly in the process. However, we can choose to be more than that. By deciding to use the assets of our club beyond the business of football, we can benefit the community in meaningful ways, which is in line with my personal values and the values we want to establish as a Washington football enterprise.

Call it social responsibility; call it philanthropy or do-gooder-ness or whatever you want to call it, but I believe we should provide value to the community.

We have a unique set of assets as the Washington Football Team. We have our name, our reach, and our brand. Like it or love it, people pay attention to us when we speak. It's part of the territory of being an NFL team. Another asset is our players and alumni. They are people that others look up to and idolize. And we have facilities; physical assets that we can provide on behalf of the community as well. Wherever we see those three assets come together, and the cause is nonpartisan and unambiguously good, it makes sense for us to do something.

That was the case with our voting initiative. We had our reach that was able to draw people in and make people aware of the need to register the opportunity to register. We were able to leverage players, alums and personalities associated with this club to further spread that message and give their personal stories as to why voting is so important (Spoiler alert: it is!). And then lastly, we had our facilities that we were able to use in a very tangible way to allow people to register.

You might argue that is partisan; it's not. I would argue it is nonpartisan and unambiguously good to have more people who have this civic right exercise it and have their voice represented in their government. Period.

I think underneath this question is the debate on whether athletes should be actively engaged in topics like this or voicing their opinions on controversial topics. A big part of the reason football was such a valuable thing to me as a player was that I had an outsized voice on the topics I cared about. It was inner city economic development; it was education for the poor; it was faith and spirituality. My weekly check was great (if I only knew then how hard it was to make that kind of paper in the real world…), but I played football in large part so that I had a platform for those causes.

I would never begrudge an athlete from being able to say what is on their mind. On the flip side, I also bristle at those who get on top of athletes or public figures for not speaking out on something. I affirm that right to say nothing, collect your check, go about your business or do your good works in private where no one can see. That's okay, too!