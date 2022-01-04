Why Wolves won't work (and a date to save)

We can finally say that we are in the homestretch of our rebrand journey. We know this has been a long process -- one with a lot of pieces and details -- and we appreciate you sticking with us. It's been a while since we've filled you in, and now that we're in the final phases of this massive undertaking, we want to share two final updates.

First, and I'll cut to the chase here, we can confirm that, after careful consideration, our team name will not be Wolves or RedWolves. One of the most awesome and powerful aspects of this process has been getting to hear and understand your preferences directly, and we know that many of you loved one or both of these names. And because of that, we want to share some context behind our decision not to move forward with these names. You all deserve nothing less.