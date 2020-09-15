President's Weekly Brief 9/15

Business Question Of The Week

From Twitter handle @niquesr42: Why don't we have crowd noise before visiting teams snap the ball? I see other teams working their crowd noise before the snap.

This isn't exactly business but it does fall into the operations portions of the organization that I lead, so I'll take it. It's also a really good question! The crowd noise is actually the same in every single NFL stadium in order to ensure competitive balance. The League office provided a single soundtrack of crowd noise that sounds like the loud murmur of voices in a beer garden or Oktoberfest event. To talk over it you're somewhere between a normal speaking voice and trying to holler at someone in a nightclub. But there is no fluctuation between or within plays. The track just rolls.

However, the broadcasting partners can do whatever they want with the crowd noise that comes across your television screen. So what you hear at home is completely different than what the guys hear on the field. Do you feel deceived (bamboozled, hoodwinked, I tell you)? But I think the spirit of your question is about what our operations team can do to help the team on the field. One thing we can do is quickly get replays on the jumbotron for our coaching staff to quickly evaluate referee calls. We may allow Coach Rivera, Del Rio, or Turner to get out a challenge flag if we are quick on the draw on the big screen. We can also deflate the footballs…. Just playing.

Encounters Of The Week

The Gold Season kickoff party for season ticker holders was held remotely this year due to COVID-19. As we endured the ever present technical challenges of engaged over video, I was able to have some really fun interactions with fans in the chat thread. It started with someone noting that they were from near my hometown in Southern California and led to everyone sharing where they were dialed in from. Our GLOBAL fan base is inspiring to me as we had folks from all across our nation and around the world. I loved watching everyone proudly and competitively "rep their 'hood". And, when my introductory comments discussed our process to establish a new identity and brand, there was a flood of comments advocating for their preferred names. The rapid typing was both hilarious and frightening… I know y'all heard not one damn word of what I said after that point 😊… and that's alright. The passion you exude is more important than any stump speech I can give.

Additionally, I often share personal reflections unrelated to the Washington Football Team on my Twitter account. This past weekend I was inspired by our fan base's responses to my reflections commemorating 9/11, a day that has shaped many of us in profound ways. I heard from those who lost loved ones that day. I heard from those who acted on behalf of the victimized as first responders, bravely running into poisonous debris. I heard from those who enlisted in the military in the following days and weeks, compelled to do something tangible to protect our country. I heard from those who long for the sense of collective purpose we seemed to have in those times. I heard from those who experienced increased discrimination and hostility because of their ethnicity or faith after that day. I'm grateful for the openness of those exchanges. I was moved. It has motivated me and my family to double down on our support of first responders, military veterans, and the marginalized in our society. Washington Football fans are truly remarkable in so many ways.

What's Next