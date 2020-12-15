President's Weekly Brief: When S#!t Hits The Fan, Character > Talent

Business Question Of The Week

Why do you think it's important to have an organizational mission and purpose?

I have explained to you all that our organization needs a direction -- a mission and purpose -- to lead us into the bright future we are dedicated to creating. But why is that important? We need a guiding light, a way to articulate the impact we want our organization to have on the individuals and institutions we are connected to. This provides a framework for how an organization can be great as both a revenue-generating enterprise and a positive influence on society.

In its purest sense, a sense of mission can be boiled down to the core motivations for employees: why they come to work and what encourages them to be productive. What people look to in a mission comes down to five sources of meaning, which are outlined in a book called Better Performance, which ironically enough was written from research compiled by my former employer, McKinsey and Company. I swear I've been brainwashed, but oh well, here goes...

1. The impact on society. The employees are motivated by the organization's impact on the world around them.

2. The impact on the customer. The excitement that comes from the customer, or in our case, fans, is important to them and excites them.

3. The company itself. The organization's reputation is important to them, and employees are proud to work there.

4. The team. The people they work with on a day-to-day basis and their success is important to them.

5. Their family and financial needs. They work because they want to provide resources for themselves and their families for a better life.

All of those sources of meaning are valid and important; one is not superior to another. And people need an articulation of the company's mission and vision and values in which they can see their primary motivation. A meaningful mission, and accompanying set of values, that directly tap into those sources of meaning can stoke productivity, creativity and commitment.