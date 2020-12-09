President's Weekly Brief: Either Way, A 'W' Was Coming

Business Question Of The Week

How can fans be an authentic part of our new culture?

The role of the fan in the NFL is a new experience for me. When I was a player, part of the process that helped me be the most effective on the field was to tune out media and fan sentiment. All of that is called "the outside noise," and diverting my attention away from that enabled me to focus on the task at hand, being incredibly immersed in preparation for what is a physically and mentally demanding craft.

But as the president of this organization, the script has been flipped; All of that "noise" -- the thoughts/emotions of our fans -- is the key to building a cohesive, exciting and positively engaged fanbase. Clearly, that thought process is a bit of a shift; fortunately, we have a passionate fanbase, and I'm thoroughly enjoying getting to know you all. From what I have experienced, the value fans bring falls into a few categories:

1. Fans provide an emotional connection. There are plenty of things I could tell you about the business process of an organization. I could use HR wonk speak to talk to you about jumpstarting culture change with human resources policies and structured performance reviews and reward systems. Those things have a structure and order to them, but that's not how passionate fans operate. Fandom is based on emotional connection, and that rests at the core of what we need to provide to our fans.

When you think of or engage with the team, we want strong, positive emotions to arise. We want your engagement with the team to be characterized by moments of delight (e.g., a surprise all-white jersey reveal). It's important to learn as much as we can about the fan psyche and create more of these moments, because it is actually what matters for our business.

2. Fans provide momentum and support. Fan support is the life blood of any sports team. It gives momentum to young talent as they're developing, both by directly cheering them on in the stadium and in the public dialogue and reaction to games. They create a buzz around great performances, rock the team apparel proudly, create exciting supportive content via podcasts, blogs, etc. Those things build momentum both in season and out of season and bring the best out of players. Even though they are trained to tune out negative refrains, they will draw on the energy of positive sentiment whenever they get the chance.

3. Fans provide candor. This is especially true about this fanbase, because y'all are not shy about sharing your opinions. We hear you, and when your opinions are stated clearly, it helps us to make better decisions because it gives us a comprehensive view of how folks are feeling.

That doesn't just include the group of fans who are on social media. It includes everyone in our fanbase of about 2.5 million strong around the globe, from the hardcore social interactors to the those who casually have an online presence and the "old school" fans whose extent of interaction includes just attending games and in-person fan events (in a non-COVID world of course, Lord hasten the day!). We need to be listening to and engaging with a sample set that represents the entire group.

So what are the ways our fans can give more and be a part of building our new culture and new identity? Fans can give input through washingtonjourney.com, which will evolve as we push the process forward. We have surveys sent to fans that may not be online. If you receive one, it's important to fill it out and let your voice be heard because we take your input very seriously. We also have good systems set up for listening to opinions expressed online.