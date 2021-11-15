Reaction Roundup from Washington defeating Tampa Bay 

Jonathan Allen

-- on guys stepping up with DE Montez Sweat and DE Chase Young not available: "For guys who don't know them, I'm sure the fans were nervous, but I have seen what they can do on the limited opportunities they have gotten. Obviously, Chase Young is Chase Young, but I had no doubt they would be able to step up to the plate and play good football and that's what they did."

-- on what the defense did to put on a performance like this:

"We eliminated the stupid mistakes. We eliminated the plays that we gave them. We made them earn everything that they got. We made them drive the length of the field and not go over the top on us. This is what happen when you do things the right way. But what separates the good teams from the bad teams is being able to do this on a weekly basis. We are super excited and happy we were able to do it but it doesn't mean much if you can't do it next week and the week after that. We needed this win. There is a 24-hour rule, we are going look at what we did wrong because there are things that we can improve on and try to be as consistent as possible."