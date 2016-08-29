Preston Smith Is Making His Presence Felt Again

This held true for second-year outside linebacker Preston Smith during Friday night's preseason game against the Buffalo Bills.

Whether he was forcing a hit on Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor or dropping in coverage, Smith seemed to be in complete control and very comfortable with his position.

"My role is building up from last year", the linebacker, who led all rookies in sacks with eight during the 2015 season, claimed. "I'm comfortable in the playbook and I'm comfortable in what I have to do and I just go out there and play the best I can."

In terms of his overall performance, Smith plans to stay consistent and continue making plays.

"I've been working on my overall game this offseason and balancing my game to have great pass rushes", he said. "[I want to] just go out there and be consistent each and every night and each and every week."

Gruden shared the same sentiment, voicing how "excellent" Smith has been playing so far throughout his second preseason with the team.