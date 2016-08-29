News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Preston Smith Is Making His Presence Felt Again

Aug 29, 2016 at 02:29 AM
preston-smith-bills-tackles-2016-660-350.jpg

Preston Smith has picked up right where he left his rookie season off, as the second-year linebacker is showing marked improvement in an effort to help lead the team's pass rush this season.

When Redskins head coach Jay Gruden says he can feel you on the field, it's needless to say you've had a great game.

This held true for second-year outside linebacker Preston Smith during Friday night's preseason game against the Buffalo Bills.

Whether he was forcing a hit on Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor or dropping in coverage, Smith seemed to be in complete control and very comfortable with his position.

"My role is building up from last year", the linebacker, who led all rookies in sacks with eight during the 2015 season, claimed. "I'm comfortable in the playbook and I'm comfortable in what I have to do and I just go out there and play the best I can."

In terms of his overall performance, Smith plans to stay consistent and continue making plays.

"I've been working on my overall game this offseason and balancing my game to have great pass rushes", he said. "[I want to] just go out there and be consistent each and every night and each and every week."

Gruden shared the same sentiment, voicing how "excellent" Smith has been playing so far throughout his second preseason with the team.

"So far, he's looked excellent", Gruden stated. "I felt him today on the sideline. I felt him on the edge. I felt him in the backfield disrupting plays…"

Top 10 Of 2015: Preston Smith

Check out the top 10 photos of Preston Smith from the 2015 season.

No Title
1 / 10
No Title
2 / 10
No Title
3 / 10
No Title
4 / 10
No Title
5 / 10
No Title
6 / 10
No Title
7 / 10
No Title
8 / 10
No Title
9 / 10
No Title
10 / 10
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Smith made it a top priority for the offense to "feel" him on the field as well.

"I'm trying my best to make my presence felt out there when I'm on the field and make sure they know what side I'm on," Smith said.  "Whether I'm on the left side, standing up… on the right side… I want them to recognize my presence when I'm out there."

Although Smith's performance was great to see, Gruden also expressed there's always room for improvement.

He's just 23 years old and trying to build on nearly every asset of his game.

"He's physical at the point of attack," Gruden said. "He can drop in coverage which he hasn't done a whole lot in his life. He's been effective. We haven't used him in all the areas we're going to use him yet. I think there's more things he can do. He's a big, physical kid. He is more comfortable and more confident. Another one that is from Year One to Year Two. That's a big step and we expect big improvement."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Washington Football Team Announces Draft Week '21 Live At FedExField Presented By Bud Light

Washington Football Team fans are invited to attend the Washington Draft Week '21 Live fan experience presented by Bud Light on Thursday, April 29 at FedExField.
news

NFL Announces 2021 Schedule Release Date

Washington's 2021 opponents have already been decided. On May 12, it'll learn the dates and times of these matchups.
news

DMV Draft Prospects: Jaylen Twyman Overcomes Family Tragedy To Create A Better Life For His Loved Ones

Twyman grew up around poverty, crime and violence in Northeast Washington D.C. Now he's a mid-round draft prospect set on giving his family a better life.
news

Washington 2021 Mock Draft Madness 10.0

Check out a compilation of various league experts' predictions about what Washington will do with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft (as of April 21).
Advertising