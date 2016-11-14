Preston Smith's One-Handed Interception Was Not His First

Redskins linebacker Preston Smith had a career day in Sunday's win over the Vikings, registering two sacks, including one to seal the game, as well as an exceptional one-handed interception.

With just under six minutes left to play in the fourth quarter and the Redskins up by three, Smith tipped a Sam Bradford pass in the air to himself, and hauled it in with one hand.

While teammate Su'a Cravens might have been surprised that Smith hauled in the pass, joking that "Preston has rock hands," Mississippi State fans have seen Smith make a catch just as impressive before.