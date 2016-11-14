News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Preston Smith's One-Handed Interception Was Not His First

Nov 14, 2016 at 07:20 AM

Redskins linebacker Preston Smith had a career day in Sunday's win over the Vikings, registering two sacks, including one to seal the game, as well as an exceptional one-handed interception.

With just under six minutes left to play in the fourth quarter and the Redskins up by three, Smith tipped a Sam Bradford pass in the air to himself, and hauled it in with one hand.

While teammate Su'a Cravens might have been surprised that Smith hauled in the pass, joking that "Preston has rock hands," Mississippi State fans have seen Smith make a catch just as impressive before.

The former Bulldog made a one-handed, over-the-shoulder interception in the first quarter against UAB in 2014. Smith picked off Blazers quarterback Cody Clements and returned it to the end zone for his only touchdown of his college career.

While Smith didn't return his interception to the house on Sunday, he did have a nice return of 22 yards. The interception set up a Dustin Hopkins 28-yard field goal to extend the Redskins lead to six, which they would ultimately hold on to for the victory.

