Pro Day Watch 3.0: Micah Parsons Headlines Next Group Of Prospects To Participate In New Combine Format

Another player who has been mocked to Washington, Jaylen Waddle is one of the biggest stars of this year's wide receiver class. He owns three of Alabama's five longest scoring receptions in program history, and quarterbacks have a perfect passer rating when targeting him in the slot since 2019, according to PFF. And despite suffering what was called a season-ending ankle injury by head coach Nick Saban against Tennessee, he still played in the College Football Playoff National Championship. Even though Washington signed Curtis Samuel, it could still add to the position, and having Waddle would be yet another speedy pass-catcher in Washington's arsenal. With fellow receiver DeVonta Smith not participating in Alabama's pro day, Waddle will have more opportunities to improve his draft stock.