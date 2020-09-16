Pro Football Focus Roundup (Week 1): Chase Young, Fabian Moreau Shine Vs. Eagles

Each week, Pro Football Focus will release ratings for every player from every game. Here's who stood out in the Washington Football Team's 27-17 win over Philadelphia.

DE Chase Young

There were high expectations for Young entering his NFL debut, and the No. 2 overall pick delivered against the Eagles.

Young was the fifth-highest graded pass-rusher at the defensive end position with a score of 81.4. His grade was also the third-highest among rookie edge defenders in Week 1 since 2006. In 34 pass-rush attempts, Young recorded 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble. In addition, Young earned PFF's Rookie of the Week award with an overall grade of 86.5.