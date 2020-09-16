Pro Football Focus Roundup (Week 1): Chase Young, Fabian Moreau Shine Vs. Eagles

Each week, Pro Football Focus will release ratings for every player from every game. Here's who stood out in the Washington Football Team's 27-17 win over Philadelphia.
DE Chase Young
There were high expectations for Young entering his NFL debut, and the No. 2 overall pick delivered against the Eagles.
Young was the fifth-highest graded pass-rusher at the defensive end position with a score of 81.4. His grade was also the third-highest among rookie edge defenders in Week 1 since 2006. In 34 pass-rush attempts, Young recorded 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble. In addition, Young earned PFF's Rookie of the Week award with an overall grade of 86.5.
As Ryan Kerrigan said, Chase Young is "as good as advertised," but he's just getting started. Young will be causing problems for offenses across the league throughout the season.
CB Fabian Moreau
Each week, PFF also comes out with its "Team of the Week." Clinching one of these coveted spots was Washington cornerback Fabian Moreau.
Moreau earned an overall grade of 86.0 and led all cornerbacks with a coverage grade of 87.3. Playing 31 defensive snaps, Moreau made an interception and did not allow a reception on three targets.
After Week 1, Washington's defense proved it can be one of the best in the NFL. It'll look to continue that success in Arizona this weekend.