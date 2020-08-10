Here's How Terry McLaurin Stacks Up Against The NFC East's Best Receivers

There are plenty of great wide receivers in the NFC East, but according to Pro Football Focus, Terry McLaurin stands out among all of them.

PFF's George Chahrouri said on a July episode of the "PFF Forecast" podcast that McLaurin was the most valuable receiver in the division based on his 0.6 Win Above Replacement (WAR), which is the best among all NFC East receivers. PFF also ranked McLaurin 13th in its recent list of top 25 receivers heading into the 2020 season.

"This guy can go downfield. He can catch and run with it," Chahrouri said. "He was the highest-graded rookie last year, better than [Tennessee Titans receiver] A.J. Brown."

McLaurin also had the sixth-highest separation rate on targets of 10-plus yards downfield last year, according to PFF. He averaged 2.05 yards per route run, which ranked 14th in the league. McLaurin, who caught 58 passes for 919 yards and seven touchdowns last year, had one of the most successful seasons for a rookie receiver in franchise history. He averaged 15.8 yards per reception and accounted for almost as many yards as the other receivers on the roster (1,156) combined.

Other receivers in the NFL may have comparable or even better numbers than McLaurin, but it's clear he is among the best receivers in the division. Here is how he stacks up against the receiving leaders for the other NFC East teams.

Alshon Jeffery, Philadelphia Eagles

Receptions: 43

Yards: 490

Touchdowns: 4

Catch percentage: 58.9

Alshon Jeffery has been Philadelphia's primary receiver since he signed with the team in 2017. He has led the position in receiving yards for the past three seasons, and he did so last year with 43 receptions for 490 yards and four touchdowns.

Jeffery's best season with Philadelphia came in 2018 when he caught 70.7% of his targets for 843 yards and six touchdowns. His PFF grade of 78.3 was the third-highest of his career, and he was second on the team in yards, receptions (65) and touchdowns (six).

While Jeffery is the team's most productive wide receiver, he wasn't quarterback Carson Wentz's primary target in 2019. That honor went to tight end Zach Ertz, who had 88 receptions on 135 targets for 916 yards.

McLaurin was the primary target for Case Keenum and Dwayne Haskins Jr., and he had the most receiving yards on the team by a wide margin. Washington's second-most productive pass-catcher was running back Chris Thompson, who had 378 yards.