Prospect Profiles: Brian Burns Is A Pass Rusher With 'Game-Changing Qualities' 

Florida State defensive end Brian Burns believes there are two types of pass rushers: the athletic ones and the smart ones. He classified his former teammate Josh Sweat as a "freak athlete," while another one of his former teammates, Demarcus Walker, thrived because of his intelligence and anticipation skills.

Burns, however, thinks he falls under both categories, and he said he models his game after several top NFL defenders.

"I feel like I take bits and pieces from the people I like to watch as far as Khalil Mack, Von Miller, Leonard Floyd, Dee Ford," Burns said while speaking to reporters at the NFL Combine. "There's a lot of dudes. I just look at them. Whatever I see from their game, I try to take bits and pieces and combine it to my own."