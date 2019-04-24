News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Prospect Profiles: Brian Burns Is A Pass Rusher With 'Game-Changing Qualities' 

Apr 24, 2019 at 02:19 PM
Adam Dreyfuss

Contributing Writer

burns-centerpiece

Florida State defensive end Brian Burns believes there are two types of pass rushers: the athletic ones and the smart ones. He classified his former teammate Josh Sweat as a "freak athlete," while another one of his former teammates, Demarcus Walker, thrived because of his intelligence and anticipation skills.

Burns, however, thinks he falls under both categories, and he said he models his game after several top NFL defenders.

"I feel like I take bits and pieces from the people I like to watch as far as Khalil Mack, Von Miller, Leonard Floyd, Dee Ford," Burns said while speaking to reporters at the NFL Combine. "There's a lot of dudes. I just look at them. Whatever I see from their game, I try to take bits and pieces and combine it to my own."

Burns credited playing with Sweat and Walker for helping him become a versatile pass rusher. Burns has also reached out to several NFL players, with New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport being the most notable. Davenport helped Burns prepare for the combine and briefed him on the draft process.

Upon arriving at Florida State, the highly-rated Burns immediately became one of the nation's best young pass rushers, leading all freshman with 9.5 sacks in 2016. He regressed a little bit during his sophomore year but then had a breakout campaign as a junior, earning first-team All-ACC honors thanks in part to recording 10 sacks. He declared for the 2019 NFL Draft after the season and is widely regarded as a first-round pick, with some believing he'll end up with the Washington Redskins.

According to Kyle Crabbs of the Draft Network, Burns "is a special prospect with dynamic range, explosive qualities and terrific length/polish as a pass rusher. Burns brings one of the finest pass rushing skill sets to the table in recent years, and his explosiveness and developed hand usage should help him provide his team with impact pass rush from Day 1. Burns would be well served to fill out his frame to be a more well-rounded player, but he's got game-changing qualities."

Related Links

To quiet those who believe Burns is not big enough to play defensive end in the NFL, Burns and Davenport came up with a goal for Burns to add 21 pounds before the NFL Draft, which would bring his overall weight to 270 pounds. Burns said gaining mass will also help add some much-needed power to his game.

Along with his physical abilities, Burns also has confidence in himself as a leader and a motivator.

"My [Florida State] teammates voted me leader and captain of the team, so I took great responsibility in it," Burns said. "I held them accountable and held myself accountable to the season we put up. When the season was going down in slumps, I called a team meeting, a players-only meeting to really hash out the problems to find out what was going on. That's one of the main things I did as a leader."

Related Content

news

5 Things To Know About WR Dax Milne

The Washington Football Team used its final pick (258th overall) to select BYU wide receiver Dax Milne. Here are five things to know about one of the team's newest receivers.
news

5 Things To Know About DE Shaka Toney

The Washington Football Team used one of its three seventh-round picks (246th overall) to select Penn State defensive end Shaka Toney. Here are five things to know about one of the team's newest defensive ends.
news

5 Things To Know About DE William Bradley-King

The Washington Football Team used one of its three seventh-round picks (240th overall) to select Baylor edge defender William Bradley-King. Here are five things to know about one of the newest additions to the defensive line.
news

Washington Signs 2021 Draft Class

The 10 draft picks signed their contracts ahead of the team's annual two-day minicamp this weekend.
news

5 Things To Know About LS Camaron Cheeseman

Washington used its sixth-round pick (225th overall) to take Michigan long snapper Camaron Cheeseman. Here are five things to know about the newest addition to special teams.
news

5 Things To Know About S Darrick Forrest

Washington used its fifth-round pick (163rd overall) to take Cincinnati safety Darrick Forrest. Here are five things to know about one of the newest additions to the secondary.
news

Ron Rivera Values Certainty Over Speculation When Signing College Free Agents

Washington has only signed five college free agents after the draft in the past two seasons, and part of the reason why is because Rivera wants to avoid taking gambles.
news

5 Things To Know About TE John Bates

Washington used its fourth-round pick (124th overall) to take Boise State tight end John Bates. Here are five things to know about one of the newest additions to the offense.
news

Where Washington Stands In The Post-Draft NFL Power Rankings

With the 2021 NFL Draft concluded, Washington has added 10 new players to its roster. Here's how it stacks up among the other 31 teams.
news

Trevor Matich's Optimism For Washington Is At A Two-Decade High

Matich loves the moves head coach Ron Rivera has made this offseason.
news

5 Things To Know About WR Dyami Brown

Washington used one of its third-round picks (82nd overall) to take North Carolina wide receiver Dyami Brown. Here are five things to know about one of the newest additions to the team's receiver corps.
news

5 Things To Know About CB Benjamin St-Juste

Washington used its first third-round pick (74th overall) to take Minnesota cornerback Benjamin St-Juste. Here are five things to know about one of the newest additions to the secondary.
Advertising