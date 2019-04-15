Prospect Profiles: Clelin Ferrell Stood Out As The Best On An Historic Defensive Line

Ferrell spent four years at Clemson University, where he was a starter for three. Ferrell burst onto the scene in 2016, his redshirt freshman season, getting six sacks on 12 and a half tackles for loss en route to Clemson's first national championship since 1981. In 2017, Ferrell would be named first-team All-ACC after registering 9 and a half sacks on 18 tackles for loss. Ferrell decided to return for his redshirt junior season, and it was a decision that would pay off. Ferrell was once again named first-team All-ACC, and he would also win the ACC defensive player of the year award. Ferrell racked up 20 tackles for loss, with 11 and a half of them being quarterback sacks, as Clemson won their second national championship in three years.

Due to his high level of play, Ferrell has been widely seen as a consensus first-round pick, with some believing the Redskins will select him.

According to Draft Network's Joe Marino, "Ferrell's size, hand usage and power combined with his modest burst and flexibility makes him and ideal fit as a 4-3 defensive end. He plays with an unrelenting motor that pairs well with his play strength to make him a dominant run defender and potent pass rusher. He is reliant on technique as a pass rusher and won't be able to win solely based on athletic ability. Given his experience and technical refinement, Ferrell should factor into the rotation early in his career with the upside to become a productive starter by Year 2/3."