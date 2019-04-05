Prospect Profiles: Greedy Williams Has 'No Doubt' He's The Best Cornerback Entering The Draft

According to Brad Kelly of The Draft Network, Williams "has intriguing tools for the NFL level. With a combination of man and zone coverage ability as well as plus ball skills, he has all the necessary tools to be a versatile coverage cornerback in the NFL. His tackling and run support needs to improve, as he could become a liability for whichever defense drafts him. Williams could stand to gain some strength to round out his frame, but his length, size and athleticism gives him a high ceiling. He will be a candidate to be one of the first cornerbacks off of the board during the NFL draft."