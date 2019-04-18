Prospect Profiles: Linebacker Devin Bush Could Follow In His Father's Footsteps As A First-Round Pick

His father, Devin Bush Sr., played safety for the Atlanta Falcons, St. Louis Rams and Cleveland Browns from the mid-1990s to the early-2000s. And when his father's playing days were over, he coached Bush at Charles W. Flanagan High School in Florida, helping to mold him into a four-star prospect at linebacker. Shortly after Bush committed to Michigan, his father joined the Wolverines' coaching staff as a defensive analyst.

"That's one person I can always lean on, one person that's never going to give bad advice," Bush said about his father while speaking to reporters at the NFL Combine. "He's going to keep it straight up with me and keep it real. He always encouraged me to be the best person I could be. When I was young, he said not to play the game because he played it. I should play because I want to. He always made sure I was playing the game for me and not him. When I made the decision to play football, he always stood by me. He was my biggest critic. He was always on me, but he always helped me get better."