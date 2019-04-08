Prospect Profiles: Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown Prepares For His Time In The NFL Spotlight 

He validated these claims during his time in Oklahoma, surpassing 1,000 yards receiving and seven touchdowns in each of his two seasons and earning the nickname "Hollywood" from Fox Sports broadcaster Gus Johnson -- a nod to both his hometown in Florida and his dynamic playmaking ability. As a junior in 2018, he earned first-team All-Big 12 and All-America honors with over 1,300 yards receiving on 75 catches to go along with 10 scores. His resounding success has provoked analysts to move him up mock draft boards, with some thinking the Redskins could take him in the first round.

According to Kyle Crabbs of the Draft Network profile, Brown "is one of the more polarizing evaluations in the class, as his strengths and limitations are very evident on film. I don't see him ever quite reaching the level that Tyreek Hill has ascended to, but he will be an explosive, productive receiver at the next level. The next step for Brown is some added muscle, as it will help him in contested situations, as a blocker and as a ball carrier. As long as he doesn't sacrifice speed, Brown could become a Pro Bowler if he's able to increase his strength. I anticipate Brown being a bit overdrafted in the first round, as an NFL team is going to fall in love with his speed and ceiling."

Brown has compared himself to former Redskins wideout DeSean Jackson and Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks, noting that they are "undersized guys, and they're out there making an impact." In terms of this year's draft class, Brown believes he's the most dynamic and explosive receiver.

He's also well aware of his shortcomings.